Barbados succumbs to T&T’s spin barrage in one-sided Super50 final

Trinidad & Tobago’s women’s cricket team delivered a masterful performance, steamrolling Barbados by seven wickets to seize the CG United Women’s Super50 title at Warner Park on Friday.

Led by a formidable spin attack, T&T’s bowlers dismantled Barbados for a mere 71 runs in 21 overs, marking the second time in four days they had kept their opponents below 80. The chase was straightforward and untroubled, as T&T eased to 75 for three in 23.3 overs, wrapping up an emphatic championship victory.

Another Barbados collapse under pressure

Having already suffered a five-wicket defeat to T&T in the preliminary round, where they managed just 76 runs, Barbados was hoping for a turnaround. Instead, they endured another nightmare performance with the bat.

Despite the early dismissal of Kycia Knight for a duck, Barbados looked stable at 38 for one, with Asabi Callender and Trishan Holder constructing a cautious recovery. But their resistance was short-lived.

Veteran off-spinner Anisa Mohammed broke the partnership, removing Holder for 15, and from that moment, Barbados’ innings spiraled into disaster. Kyshona Knight followed soon after, falling to Karishma Ramharack for just one, leaving the score at 60 for three.

Then, the implosion began. The final seven wickets tumbled for a paltry 11 runs, as T&T’s bowlers relentlessly applied pressure, exposing Barbados’ inability to counter quality spin.

A ruthless bowling display from T&T

Trinidad & Tobago’s spinners methodically tore through the Barbados line-up: Naijanni Cumberbatch (7) was undone by a return catch to Samara Ramnath; Captain Aaliyah Alleyne’s unfortunate run-out for zero deepened the crisis; Callender, the only batter to put up a fight with 28, was trapped lbw by Amrita Ramtahal; The lower order crumbled as Shamilia Connell (1), Keila Elliott (0), Shanika Bruce (0), and Allison Gordon (1) fell in quick succession.

The bowling figures highlighted T&T’s absolute control: Anisa Mohammed 3-17; Amrita Ramtahal 2-5; Karishma Ramharack 2-12; Samara Ramnath 2-20.

Barbados’ total of 71 was never going to be enough, and T&T sensed victory was within reach.

T&T chase target with minimal fuss

Set an achievable target of 72, T&T’s batters approached the task with composure and patience.

Although Shunelle Sawh fell for nine, reducing T&T to 21 for one, there were no signs of panic. Djenaba Joseph (28) and Britney Cooper (17) steadied the innings, compiling a 41-run partnership to put their team on the brink of triumph.

By the time both Joseph and Cooper departed, T&T was already cruising toward the finish line. It was Lee-Ann Kirby who sealed the deal in emphatic fashion, launching Keila Elliott over the boundary for six to complete the dominant win.

A statement victory for Trinidad & Tobago

With two commanding victories over Barbados in the span of a week, T&T showcased their depth, strategy, and skill, capturing the Super50 championship in spectacular fashion.

Their precision with the ball and composed batting effort proved too much for their opponents, cementing T&T’s place at the pinnacle of regional women’s cricket.

As the celebrations erupted under the St. Kitts sunshine, there was no question—this was a championship performance built on tactical brilliance and execution.