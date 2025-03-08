Sports

Barbados succumbs to T&T’s spin barrage in one-sided Super50 final

Super50 title Trinidad & Tobago
By Ben McLeod

Trinidad & Tobago’s women’s cricket team delivered a masterful performance, steamrolling Barbados by seven wickets to seize the CG United Women’s Super50 title at Warner Park on Friday.

Led by a formidable spin attack, T&T’s bowlers dismantled Barbados for a mere 71 runs in 21 overs, marking the second time in four days they had kept their opponents below 80. The chase was straightforward and untroubled, as T&T eased to 75 for three in 23.3 overs, wrapping up an emphatic championship victory.

Another Barbados collapse under pressure

Having already suffered a five-wicket defeat to T&T in the preliminary round, where they managed just 76 runs, Barbados was hoping for a turnaround. Instead, they endured another nightmare performance with the bat.

Despite the early dismissal of Kycia Knight for a duck, Barbados looked stable at 38 for one, with Asabi Callender and Trishan Holder constructing a cautious recovery. But their resistance was short-lived.

Veteran off-spinner Anisa Mohammed broke the partnership, removing Holder for 15, and from that moment, Barbados’ innings spiraled into disaster. Kyshona Knight followed soon after, falling to Karishma Ramharack for just one, leaving the score at 60 for three.

- Advertisement -

Then, the implosion began. The final seven wickets tumbled for a paltry 11 runs, as T&T’s bowlers relentlessly applied pressure, exposing Barbados’ inability to counter quality spin.

A ruthless bowling display from T&T

Trinidad & Tobago’s spinners methodically tore through the Barbados line-up: Naijanni Cumberbatch (7) was undone by a return catch to Samara Ramnath; Captain Aaliyah Alleyne’s unfortunate run-out for zero deepened the crisis; Callender, the only batter to put up a fight with 28, was trapped lbw by Amrita Ramtahal; The lower order crumbled as Shamilia Connell (1), Keila Elliott (0), Shanika Bruce (0), and Allison Gordon (1) fell in quick succession.

The bowling figures highlighted T&T’s absolute control: Anisa Mohammed 3-17; Amrita Ramtahal 2-5; Karishma Ramharack 2-12; Samara Ramnath 2-20.

Barbados’ total of 71 was never going to be enough, and T&T sensed victory was within reach.

T&T chase target with minimal fuss

Set an achievable target of 72, T&T’s batters approached the task with composure and patience.

Although Shunelle Sawh fell for nine, reducing T&T to 21 for one, there were no signs of panic. Djenaba Joseph (28) and Britney Cooper (17) steadied the innings, compiling a 41-run partnership to put their team on the brink of triumph.

By the time both Joseph and Cooper departed, T&T was already cruising toward the finish line. It was Lee-Ann Kirby who sealed the deal in emphatic fashion, launching Keila Elliott over the boundary for six to complete the dominant win.

A statement victory for Trinidad & Tobago

With two commanding victories over Barbados in the span of a week, T&T showcased their depth, strategy, and skill, capturing the Super50 championship in spectacular fashion.

Their precision with the ball and composed batting effort proved too much for their opponents, cementing T&T’s place at the pinnacle of regional women’s cricket.

As the celebrations erupted under the St. Kitts sunshine, there was no question—this was a championship performance built on tactical brilliance and execution.

 

More Stories

West Indies Masters

West Indies Masters stumble as Sri Lanka seals 21-run victory

The West Indies Masters suffered their first setback in the International Masters League (IML) on Thursday, falling to a 21-run defeat against Sri Lanka...
Michael Holding

JCA honors Michael Holding with prestigious cricket competition rebrand

Jamaica’s premier domestic cricket tournament has received a historic rebranding, now bearing the name of one of the West Indies’ greatest fast bowlers—Michael Holding. The...
Cavalier FC coach Rudolph Speid

Cavalier FC coach Rudolph Speid fires warning shot ahead of 2nd leg after 2-0 loss to Inter Miami

Fort Lauderdale, USA - Cavalier FC walked into Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale with a fearless mindset, fully prepared to challenge MLS giants Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions Cup...
West Indies captain Shai Hope praises team after series victory over England

Shai Hope drops out of ICC’s Top 10 as West Indies pay price for Champions Trophy absence

The latest ICC One Day International (ODI) rankings have dealt a blow to West Indies cricket, with captain Shai Hope dropping out of the...
Guyana’s Daniel Williams

Guyana’s Daniel Williams smashes South American 200m indoor record in thrilling NAIA victory

Guyana’s Daniel Williams has propelled himself into the annals of South American athletics, delivering a record-breaking performance that left spectators in awe at the...
Guyana reigns supreme at 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championship

Guyana reigns supreme at 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championship

Guyana stamped its authority on regional boxing, delivering a spectacular performance to claim the overall title at the 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championship in St....
daren sammy West indies

West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy advocates for white-ball talent in Test arena

West Indies all-format head coach Daren Sammy is considering a strategic shift that could redefine the region’s Test squad. Believing that some of the Caribbean’s...
Women’s Super50 Cup Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago crushes Barbados, climbs to top of Super50 Cup standings

Trinidad and Tobago's women’s cricket team extended their impressive winning streak in the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup, securing a five-wicket victory over previously...
Cricket West Indies leadership

Cricket West Indies leadership confirmed Shallow and Bassarath to continue unopposed

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – In a resounding vote of confidence from the cricketing fraternity, Dr. Kishore Shallow has been nominated unopposed for a second...
Kishore Shallow in Peru

CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow leads historic talks to grow cricket in Peru

LIMA, Peru – In a landmark move for cricket’s growth in the Americas, Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dr. Kishore Shallow led a high-profile...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Sophronia McKenzie

Sophronia McKenzie: Revolutionizing the Caribbean food industry with visuEats

Skip to content