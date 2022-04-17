Clayton Twins Dominate for Jamaica on Carifta Opening Day

It was the Clayton sister act on display on the opening day of the 49th Carifta Games inside Kingston’s National Stadium on Saturday, as overwhelming favorites Jamaica totally dominated on the track while proving competitive in the field.

The Clayton twin sisters led by World Under-20 100m champion Tina, romped home to one of nine quiniela finishes by the hosts on the day.

Tina, the 2019 World Under-20 Championships 100m gold medallist, broke from the blocks sharply in the Under-20 category and was never headed as she led home Tia to win in 11.22 seconds (0.6 mps), with her sibling stopping the clock at 11.30 seconds.

Shaniqua Bascombe of Trinidad and Tobago was third in 11.57 seconds.

At the end of the day when 20 finals were contested, Jamaica cruised into an early dominance as the 43-time winners amassed 29 medals comprising 11 gold, 13 silver and five bronze medals.

Trinidad and Tobago follow with 10 medals (two gold, four silver and four bronze), while The Bahamas follow with four medals (one gold, one silver and two bronze), and the British Virgin Islands with two gold and one bronze.

Jamaica also accounted for the boys’ Under-20 100m final as DeAndre Daley (10.23 seconds) came from behind to pip compatriot, the fast-starting Bouwahjgie Nkrumrie (10.26 seconds) and third was Zachary Ewans in 10.28 seconds.

It was a clean sweep for Jamaica in the 400m finals.

In the girls’ Under-17 Abigail Campbell won in a smart 53.83 seconds, well ahead of Narissa McPherson (55.39 seconds) of Guyana, and Jamaica’s Quana Walker (55.65 seconds).

Marchino Rose (48.41 seconds) defeated his teammate Tajh-Marques-White (48.82 seconds) in the Under-17 boys’ event. Kaiyin Morris of Trinidad and Tobago was third in 49.01 seconds.

Jamaica also capitalized in the girls’ Under-20 400m, as Kaylia Kelly (52.32 seconds) led her teammate Oneika McAnuff (52.52 seconds) to the top two places. Caitlyn Bobb (53.12 seconds) was third.

The boys’ equivalent was won by Jamaica’s Delano Kennedy (46.66secs), ahead of teammate Shemar Palmer (46.97 seconds) and Amal Glasgow of (Saint Vincent) next in 47.06 seconds.

Jamaica could fare no better than third place in the Under-17 boys’ and girls’ 1500m, but made their presence felt in the Under-20 categories with first and second-place finishes.

Kobe Lawrence (60.77m) of Jamaica led home his compatriot Christopher Young in the boys’ Under-20 discus throw.

Sunday’s second day will feature finals in the 4x100m relays and 400m hurdles, as well as prelims and semis in the 200m and 800m.