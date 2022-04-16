Bahamian Keyshawn Strachan Smashes Javelin Record on CARIFTA Day 1

As expected the World Under-20 boys’ javelin number one Keyshawn Strachan of The Bahamas easily romped home in his pet event, establishing a new Championships Record of79.89m in the process during the morning session on the opening day of the 49th Carifta Games here at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Bahamian set the tone from early as he recorded the historic mark from his very first throw. He passed on his second, fifth, and sixth opportunities while recording 64.02m and 69.51m on his third and fourth attempts.

The old mark of 78.28m was set back in 2016 by Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Anthony Diaz of Trinidad and Tobago finished well back in second place with 63.69m, and Cameron Thomas of Grenada was third with 60.80m.

The girls’ Under-17 high jump was the first final to be contested in the 2022 edition and Danielle Noble of host country Jamaica duly obliged with a leap of 1.73m, a new personal best mark.

Second place went to Trinidad and Tobago’s Tenique Vincent who cleared 1.65m, and third place went to Jah’kyla Morton of the British Virgin Islands who soared to 1.60m.

The third final of the morning session was the girls’ Under-17 shot put and Savianna Joseph of the British Virgin Islands won with a throw of 13.54m.

She beat hometown representative Nastassia Burrell with 13.10m, and third place was Terrell McCoy of The Bahamas with 13.00m.

The morning session also saw the preliminaries in the 100m, 400m and 1500m events.