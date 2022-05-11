Chris Gayle hopes for title success after vowing IPL return next season 

Forty-two-year-old Jamaican batsman Chris Gayle is hoping to win a title with one of the three franchises he has played within the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a vow to return to the tournament next year.

Gayle, who has played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings since starting his IPL innings in 2009, opted out of the tournament this year because of what he said was a lack of respect.

“Next year I’m coming back,” he said in an interview with the UK Mirror.

“I’ve represented three teams in the IPL, Kolkata, RCB and Punjab. Between RCB and Punjab, I would love to get a title with one of those two teams. I had a great stint with RCB where I was more successful within the IPL, and Punjab, they’ve been good. I love to explore and I love challenges so let’s see what happens.”

This is the first time Gayle has skipped the event since beginning his IPL career 13 years ago.

“For the last couple of years, the way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn’t treated properly,” he told the Mirror in explaining his absence from the 2022 IPL.

“So I thought ‘okay, you didn’t get the respect you deserved after you did so much for the sport and IPL’. So I said ‘okay, that’s it, I’m not going to bother to enter the draft’, so I left it as it is.”

The left-handed batsman has played a total of 142 matches in the IPL, amassing 4,965 runs that included six centuries and 31 half-centuries, and taking 18 wickets with his right-arm bowling.

Gayle has struck the most sixes in IPL history (357) and he recorded the franchise tournament’s highest score of 175 in 2013.

