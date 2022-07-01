Chess Whiz Kids Academy for US National Junior Chess Congress 2022

Chess Whiz Kids Academy will participate in the 2022 US National Junior Chess Congress, formerly American Youth Chess Foundation Grand Championship, to be held in Orlando, USA, from June 30 to July 3 .

Chess Whiz Kids Academy first participated in the American Youth Chess Foundation Grand Championship in 2017 to allow Junior Chess Players to compete internationally and on all levels while allowing players an opportunity to earn Scholarships.

This year’s tournament format has been upgraded to a United States Chess Federation (USCF) National event and will invite the top 100 USCF rating list to participate. The tournament will be held over four days, with the main events taking place over two days. The tournament will include various side events to cater to players of all skill levels.

Chess Whiz Kids Academy will enter its largest delegation to represent Jamaica since the club’s first international representation in 2009, with (32) delegates participating in the 2022 championship. The youngest delegate is only four years old. The Club has topped the Championship in previous years by winning over 80% of the tournament and sectional prizes. However, they missed the 2020 and 2021 events, which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic had caused a temporary halt to over-the-board chess. Head of Delegation, Founder of Chess Whiz Kids Academy, and National Master (NM) Ryan Blackwood is excited to have Chess Whiz Kids Academy compete again in an international space.

Chess Whiz Kids Academy, an affiliated chess club to the USCF, continues to provide opportunities for local chess players to play in Scholastics tournaments and events. The club has been representing Jamaica internationally for over 13 years, and despite the pandemic, it continues to find innovative ways to have Junior Chess Players compete.

The feedback from players and parents has been positive. Players are enthused and looking forward to representing Jamaica, the club, and their schools and playing over-the-board chess once again.

The club is expected to participate in all tournament sections, and parents will have an opportunity to participate in over-the-board action in the parent section. The 2022 US National Junior Chess Congress is sponsored by the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld Hotel and will be the title sponsor and venue for the 2023 and 2024 Championships. The event is hosted by Hanley’s Chess Academy based in California.