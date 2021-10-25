Busby Pleased with Reggae Girlz Performance after Costa Rica Stalemate

The world number 51-ranked Reggae Girlz played out an entertaining goalless draw against their 36th-ranked opponents Costa Rica on Sunday at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale in front of a small but vibrant crowd.

This international friendly is a part of the Girlz preparation for the World Cup Qualifiers set to begin in February 2022.

The Girlz played high press, free flowing attacking football, dominating majority of the game while creating numerous chances but none could get pass the Costa Rican custodian Daniela Solera.

Solera was by far the busier of the two goalkeepers and thwarted all the attacks the Girlz threw at her with big chances falling to Cheyna Matthews (Louisville FC), Khadija Shaw (Manchester City), Drew Spence (Chelsea) and Atlanta Primus (London City Lionesses).

Matthews who had a brilliant game playing down the right wing had the best chance on the stroke of half time to put the Girlz in front. She latched on to a cross from Leicester City’s debutant Paige Bailey-Gayle at point blank range but was brilliantly denied by Solera.

Within seconds of the resumption the Girlz had another glorious opportunity to take the lead after Atlanta Primus found herself on the end of splitting pass from Drew Spence but could not beat the goalkeeper.

Credit must also go to a much organised Costa Rican backline that soaked up much of the pressure.

The Costa Rican’s played with 10 from as early as the first quarter of an hour after defender Katherine Alvarado got sent off pulling down Atlanta Primus who was through on goal.

Coach Hubert Busby says despite not getting the result they wanted he was pleased with how the Girlz approached the game.

“In terms of our playing principles, things we have been working on…the team did very well.”

“We executed well, we played through the lines. We possessed the ball…very proud of the way they managed the game, we created enough chances to win it…very unfortunate we didn’t get the win”

Busby is now hoping that he can have more camps and games so that they can continue building their connection. “We really need to continue to train, have some more camps, some more games…it’s really about us coming together…just have a better understanding on the pitch.”

He’s hoping to get the JFF to arrange a local camp for the Girlz next month “The plan now is to have discussion with the federation about having a camp in Jamaica, that’s our preference in the next window November 22-30…we haven’t been back in Jamaica as a team since December 2018 before we left to go to the world cup…”

Satara Murray (Bristol City), Jade Bailey (Liverpool FC), Atlanta Primus (London City Lionesses) and Paige Bailey-Gayle (Leicester City) all made their debut for the Reggae Girlz.