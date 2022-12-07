fbpx
spot_img
Sports

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has surgery, out of World Cup

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has surgery, out of World Cup
Brazil’s Gabriel Jesus (front) and Cameroon’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa fight for the ball during the World Cup Group G soccer match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar last Friday, December 2, 2022. (Photo: AP)
By AP News

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery on a knee injury that ended his involvement at the World Cup, Arsenal said Tuesday.

Jesus was hurt in Brazil’s 1-0 loss to Cameroon in the group stage on Friday.

Arsenal, the Premier League leader, didn’t say for how long the striker will be side-lined.

- Advertisement -

“Gabby will now begin his rehabilitation program,” the London club said. “Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Brazil advanced to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating South Korea 4-1 on Monday.

Previous articleUS extends TPS for Haitians in the country since November 6, 2022
Next articleGrenada announces tax amnesty for a year

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Opposition blasts government over re-imposition of states of emergencies

Opposition blasts government over re-imposition of states of emergencies

ENTER NOW!
Click here to view
Skip to content