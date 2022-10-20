Andre Blake wins MLS Goalkeeper of the Year for record 3rd time

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz captain Andre Blake was on Wednesday announced as the Major League Soccer (MLS) Goalkeeper of the Year for a record third time.

The Philadelphia Union shot stopper first won the award in 2016 before joining compatriot Donovan Ricketts as the only two-time winner in 2020.

Ricketts, also a former Reggae Boyz captain, won the inaugural award for LA Galaxy in 2010, before reclaiming the award when playing for Portland Timbers three years later.

- Advertisement -

Blake led Philadelphia Union to 15 shutouts (when the team did not concede a goal) this season, with a 79.4 save percentage, while conceding only 16 goals in all competitions throughout the season.

His outstanding performances helped the Union record 19 wins, five losses and ten draws, which saw them finish first in the Eastern Conference.

The Jamaican was also voted on the MLS All-Star game for the fourth time, and he had earlier won the John Wanamaker Athletic Award presented to an athlete, team or organization which has done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia and the team or sport in they excel.

Andre Blake is the first footballer to win the award since it began in 1961.

The award is determined by votes from MLS club technical staff, players, and the media.