Reggae Boy Andre Blake Finishes Second in MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award

Reggae Boyz captain and Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake finished second to American number one and New England Revolution Matt Turner as the 2021 Allstate Major League Soccer (MLS) Goalkeeper of the year.

The Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, the media ad current players.

Turner received 45. 5 percent of the votes from clubs, 47.3 percent from media and 38 percent from players for a grand total of 43.6 percent.

Blake, the 2016 and 2020 MLS Goalkeeper of the year, tallied 9.1 percent of the votes from clubs, 12.3 percent from the media and 9.9 percent from the players for an overall total of 10.43 percent to finish second.

Jamaica’s Donovan Ricketts won the award in 2010 and 2013.

Nashville’s Joe Willis finished third with an overall 10.27 percent, with William Yarbrough finishing fourth with 8.37 percent of the votes.

The top five was completed by Maxime Crepeau on Vancouver Whitecaps.