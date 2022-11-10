Bermudian pro Jones set to make Jamaica Open debut

Bermudian professional Nick Jones says he is looking forward to making his debut at the 54-hole Jamaica Open Golf Championship, which starts on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, who was one of four locals who failed to make the halfway cut at the recent Butterfield Bermuda Championship – a PGA Tour event at Port Royal Golf Course won by Irishman Seamus Power – will be among an expected field of about 100 at the Jamaica Open to be staged for the fourth year running at the Tryall Golf Club, a par-72 course in Montego Bay.

The event carries a purse of US$100,000.

- Advertisement -

“This is actually my first time going to the Jamaica Open and I am really looking forward to it coming off a high from the PGA,” Jones told the Royal Gazette newspaper.

Nick Jones shot a level-par 71 in the opening round of the Bermuda Championship and ultimately fell well short of the six-under-par cut, ending up tied for 127th, but he has since been putting the advice offered by some of the PGA Tour players he met to good use, the Gazette said.

“I learnt from the PGA pros that I played with, and they do whatever it takes to play their best golf,” Jones added.

Jones says his game is improving but he needs to improve on the green.

“I’m definitely going to be working on my putting,” Jones said.

“I am talking with one of the coaches I got linked with here to maybe do an online putting lesson or something like that to help me to see if I am doing something amazingly wrong, but besides that I am just going to be working every day until I leave to save up for my trip to Jamaica.

He added: “I am really looking forward to flying and enjoying some good Jamaican food.”

CMC/