Arsenal’s new pre-match jersey celebrates Jamaican fans 

Arsenal Football Club from the English Premier League on Friday released a new pre-match jersey for the 2022/23 football season which celebrates the club’s Jamaican supporters.

The jersey is printed in the gold, green and black colors of the Jamaican flag and is a vibrant display of energy and style. It pays tribute to those calling north London and Jamaica home, with many Jamaicans living in the local community and across London.

According to the www.arsenal.com website, the campaign “mixes football and fashion and features supporters in Jamaica, as well as our players in London wearing the jersey. The jersey will be showcased across the weekend at Notting Hill Carnival, and ahead of our men’s first team game against Fulham.”

The website article continued: “The launch follows a series of initiatives that we, alongside adidas, have done to show appreciation for our fanbase. In July, we continued our ‘Arsenal Supporting Supporters’ campaign by donating five pounds from every sale of our 2022/23 home shirt until the start of the new season to the Arsenal Foundation to support local community projects.

Arsenal first team player Emile Smith Rowe, who comes from Jamaican heritage, said: “Football is nothing without the fans, and I’m proud to see adidas and my club continuing to support our supporters from all backgrounds – just like we did when we launched our home shirt this year. It’s a stunning shirt and I’m looking forward to wearing it.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who also has Jamaican heritage, added to the Arsenal website: “It’s fantastic to see adidas and Arsenal celebrating its rich and diverse fanbase. Arsenal is for everyone, and creating initiatives, support and products that resonate with the wide-ranging fanbase is fantastic to see. The fans are going to love it.”

The new jersey is available to buy from Friday from Arsenal Direct and the Armoury. The Arsenal Junior 22/23 Pre-Match Shirt goes for 38 pounds; the Arsenal (Senior) 22/23 Pre-Match Shirt goes for 55 pounds and the Arsenal 22/23 Pre-Match Warm Top goes for 90 pounds.

Adidas will be the Jamaica Football Federation’s next kit sponsor beginning January next year when the current deal with Umbro expires.