Andrew Price Elated as Nicholson Signs for Spatak Moscow from Charleroi

Seasoned Jamaican coach Andrew Price was an extremely happy man yesterday after news emerged that Reggae Boy striker Shamar “Boza” Nicholson had signed a contract with Russian club Spartak Moscow.

The Russian outfit, currently lying ninth in the Russian Premier League with 23 points from 18 games – winning six, drawing five, and losing seven, announced the signing of the 24-year-old from Belgian side RSC Charleroi until 2026.

Nicholson bagged 13 goals and had five assists in 18 games this season. He scored a hat-trick in his last game on the weekend.

Prior to joining RSC Charleroi in 2019, Nicholson suited up for Slovenian club NK Domžale after leaving Boys’ Town in the National Premier League in Jamaica.

“I’m really happy for Shamar, he has really put in the work, he deserves all the success that he is currently having and now this multi-million, mega move from Sporting Charleroi to Spartak Moscow where he’ll have the opportunity to play in the Europa Cup and possibly in the Champions League next year,” stated Price who introduced the then-teenager to first-team football in Jamaica’s top-tier league.

“SO it’s a good move for him, he has proven quality, he has scored goals in the Premier League in Slovenia, he has shown that he can score goals in the Belgian Premier League so I don’t see why it should be a problem for him to get goals in Russian Premier League,” Price told the NationWideNews yesterday.

He added: “He’s a quality striker, he works hard, he has a fixity of purpose and he’s very humble and I’m really happy for him and I wish him all the best in Spartak Moscow where he gets the opportunity to wear the colour red which he started off wearing as a youngster at Boys’ Town.”

Nicholson has been capped 29 times for Jamaica, scoring 10 goals, two of which came in the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign.

Spartak Moscow did not disclose details of the transfer fee, but www.archysport.com website, suggested that the transfer is around 10 to 12 million euros, the second-largest transfer out of Sporting Charleroi after a certain Victor Osimhen to Lille in 2019.