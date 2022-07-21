Alzarri Joseph into ODI top 20

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has managed to creep into the top 20 of the International Cricket Council’s one-day bowling rankings despite West Indies’ abysmal showing against Bangladesh in the recent series in Guyana.

The Caribbean side suffered a chastening 3-0 clean sweep in the series staged at the Guyana National Stadium, their fourth series defeat in five this year.

Right-armer Joseph featured only in the last two One-Day Internationals, finishing with none for seven from three overs in his first appearance and one for 25 from ten outstanding overs in his second outing.

- Advertisement -

The performance was good enough to see him jump three places to 18th in the charts headed by New Zealand left-arm seamer Trent Boult who has overtaken Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Antiguan Joseph has been one of West Indies’ leading bowlers this year, grabbing 18 wickets from 12 ODIs at an average of 24.

He is the only West Indies bowler in the top 30 with left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein being the next best at 38th.

Captain Nicholas Pooran, meanwhile, has moved up four places to 35th following his 73 in the final ODI last week.

The left-hander’s fifty was his first in 16 innings dating back 12 months and it broke a spell of ordinary form for the Trinidadian stroke-maker.

Opener Shai Hope remains the highest ranked West Indies batsman at 15th with Pooran and the left-handed Shimron Hetmyer (49th), whose last ODI was a year ago, the only other players from the region in the top 50.

Bangladesh captain and opener Tamim Iqbal, adjudged Man-of-the-Series against West Indies, rose two places to 17th while middle-order batsman Litton Das jumped two spots to 30th.

Pakistan maestro Babar Azam tops the batting charts.

CMC