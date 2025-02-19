Alfred and Charles reign supreme as St. Lucia’s best athletes of 2024

CASTRIES, St. Lucia – In a celebration of sporting brilliance, Julien Alfred and Johnson Charles once again cemented their status as St. Lucia’s finest athletes, claiming the prestigious Senior Sports Personalities of the Year awards at the annual Ministry of Youth Development and Sports gala over the weekend.

The evening’s biggest moment came as Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre proudly announced Alfred’s latest accolade, a fitting honor for a year in which she made history on the grandest stage of all—the Olympic Games.

Alfred’s golden year

At just 23 years old, Julien Alfred has already etched her name into St. Lucian sporting history, delivering a sensational performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics to claim the nation’s first-ever Olympic medals. Her lightning-fast strides earned her gold in the 100m and silver in the 200m, propelling her into the pantheon of Caribbean sprint legends.

Her dominance extended beyond the Olympic stage. Alfred also clinched the prestigious World Indoor Championship 60m title and the Diamond League 100m crown, further reinforcing her status as one of the world’s premier sprinters.

- Advertisement -

Recognizing her extraordinary achievements, the St. Lucian government fulfilled its September pledge by presenting Alfred with a $1 million reward, a testament to her unwavering dedication and historic success.

A cricketing maestro

On the men’s side, 36-year-old cricket veteran proved once again why he remains an integral force in the sport, earning the Senior Male Sports Personality of the Year award.

Charles enjoyed a standout year for the West Indies, showcasing his hard-hitting prowess on the international stage. But his crowning moment came closer to home, where he played a pivotal role in helping the St. Lucia Kings capture their maiden Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title.

The night was also a moment of recognition for West Indies head coach and St. Lucian cricket icon, Daren Sammy, who received the Coach of the Year award. Sammy’s leadership guided the St. Lucia Kings to CPL glory, as they triumphed over the Guyana Amazon Warriors in a thrilling final. His tactical brilliance and inspirational mentorship continue to elevate St. Lucian cricket onto the global stage.

A night of sporting excellence

With Alfred blazing a trail on the track and Charles leading from the front on the cricket field, St. Lucia’s sporting future looks brighter than ever. Their achievements serve as an inspiration for the next generation of athletes, proving that with talent, dedication, and perseverance, greatness is within reach.

As the nation celebrates two of its greatest sporting heroes, one thing remains clear—Julien Alfred and Johnson Charles are far from finished. The world will undoubtedly be watching as they continue their pursuit of excellence in the years to come.