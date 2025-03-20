Sports

Akeal Hosein holds firm as ICC’s top-ranked T20I bowler

Akeal Hosein
By Ben McLeod

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Even without stepping onto the field in 2025, Akeal Hosein remains the undisputed leader in T20 international bowling.

The West Indies left-arm spinner has held onto his No. 1 ranking in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings, proving that class and consistency can defy even time itself.

The 30-year-old last donned the maroon jersey in December 2024 during a T20I series against Bangladesh. Since then, the West Indies have yet to play another series in the shortest format this year. Yet, when the ICC released its updated rankings on Monday, Hosein still sat atop the world standings with 707 points—a razor-thin margin over India’s Varun Chakaravarthy, who trails by just a single point at 706. England’s seasoned leg-spinner Adil Rashid follows closely in third with 705 points.

A tight battle at the top

With the ICC’s ranking system rewarding consistency and past performances, Hosein’s dominance remains intact despite the lack of recent action. However, the race for the top spot is intensifying, with Chakaravarthy and Rashid breathing down his neck. One standout performance from either challenger in upcoming matches could see the rankings shift dramatically.

While Hosein’s ranking stands as a testament to his brilliance, the West Indies’ absence from recent T20I contests means his lead is far from secure. A return to competitive action will be crucial if he hopes to solidify his place at the summit.

- Advertisement -

West Indies presence in ICC rankings

Beyond Hosein, other West Indies bowlers continue to make their mark on the international stage. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie sits just outside the top 10 at No. 11, showcasing the Caribbean’s strength in spin bowling. Meanwhile, all-rounder Roston Chase dropped one place to 19th, and fiery pacer Alzarri Joseph slipped to 35th. Romario Shepherd showed improvement, climbing to 39th, while veterans Jason Holder (69th) and Obed McCoy (79th) also maintained spots in the top 100.

On the batting front, West Indies’ T20 stars experienced slight ranking adjustments. Power-hitter Nicholas Pooran dropped to 17th, while Johnson Charles also slipped to 19th. Brandon King (22nd), Rovman Powell (30th), and Shai Hope (31st) continue to hover near the top 30, maintaining a competitive presence among the world’s best.

Further down the rankings, Kyle Mayers (64th), Sherfane Rutherford (72nd), and Romario Shepherd (99th) round out the Caribbean’s top batsmen, reflecting the depth of West Indies talent in the shortest format of the game.

The road ahead

While individual rankings reflect player prowess, the West Indies squad as a whole will be eager to return to T20I action and reclaim their dominance on the world stage. Hosein, in particular, will need to get back into match rhythm to fend off his challengers and reinforce his standing as the best T20 bowler in the world.

With a packed cricketing calendar ahead, the question remains: Can Akeal Hosein maintain his grip on the No. 1 spot, or will his challengers finally catch up? The world will be watching.

More Stories

paul simpson reggae boyz

JFF backs Paul Simpson to strengthen Reggae Boyz’ World Cup aspirations

The Reggae Boyz are gearing up for a transformative phase with the appointment of former England Under-20 manager Paul Simpson as their assistant coach. The...
Michael Ricketts JFF

JFF leadership vows stronger governance as FIFA restores full funding

After five years of restricted financial access, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is finally free to receive its full allotment of FIFA funding, marking...
West Indies Breakout League

West Indies young guns set for Breakout League showdown

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The stage is set for the West Indies Breakout League, a premier T20 tournament designed to spotlight the Caribbean’s emerging cricketing talent. With...
Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt donates $2 million to William Knibb Memorial ahead of Champs

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to his alma mater, William Knibb Memorial High School, with a $2...
CONCACAF Gold Cup Jamaica

McClaren puts faith in homegrown talent for CONCACAF Gold Cup showdown

Jamaica’s national football team is set to take the field for the CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers with an unprecedented level of local representation in...
Jamaica’s Special Olympic

Jamaica Special Olympics team returns home with unmatched success

Jamaica’s Special Olympics delegation is basking in glory after a record-breaking performance at the 2025 World Winter Games in Turin, Italy. The team captured an...
Michail Antonio reflects on life after life-altering car crash

West Ham’s Michail Antonio vows comeback after devastating car crash

On a stormy December day, Michail Antonio’s world came crashing down—literally. The West Ham and Jamaican international striker lost control of his Ferrari just outside...
Randy Harris’ historic rise to FIFA’s

Barbadian PM Mia Mottley hails Randy Harris’ historic rise to FIFA’s top ranks

Barbados has taken its place on football’s world stage, marking a historic breakthrough with the election of Randy Harris to the prestigious FIFA Council. In...
India Masters

Rayudu’s blazing 74 powers India Masters past West Indies for IML glory

The West Indies Masters fell short of championship glory yesterday as India Masters, led by a sensational innings from Ambati Rayudu, surged to a...
West Indies Women cruise to victory as Dottin, Matthews deliver masterclass

West Indies Women set for high-stakes clash against Scotland in World Cup Qualifiers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The journey to cricket’s grandest stage intensifies as the West Indies Women’s team embarks on its mission to secure...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
paul simpson reggae boyz

JFF backs Paul Simpson to strengthen Reggae Boyz’ World Cup aspirations

Skip to content