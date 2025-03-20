Akeal Hosein holds firm as ICC’s top-ranked T20I bowler

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Even without stepping onto the field in 2025, Akeal Hosein remains the undisputed leader in T20 international bowling.

The West Indies left-arm spinner has held onto his No. 1 ranking in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings, proving that class and consistency can defy even time itself.

The 30-year-old last donned the maroon jersey in December 2024 during a T20I series against Bangladesh. Since then, the West Indies have yet to play another series in the shortest format this year. Yet, when the ICC released its updated rankings on Monday, Hosein still sat atop the world standings with 707 points—a razor-thin margin over India’s Varun Chakaravarthy, who trails by just a single point at 706. England’s seasoned leg-spinner Adil Rashid follows closely in third with 705 points.

A tight battle at the top

With the ICC’s ranking system rewarding consistency and past performances, Hosein’s dominance remains intact despite the lack of recent action. However, the race for the top spot is intensifying, with Chakaravarthy and Rashid breathing down his neck. One standout performance from either challenger in upcoming matches could see the rankings shift dramatically.

While Hosein’s ranking stands as a testament to his brilliance, the West Indies’ absence from recent T20I contests means his lead is far from secure. A return to competitive action will be crucial if he hopes to solidify his place at the summit.

West Indies presence in ICC rankings

Beyond Hosein, other West Indies bowlers continue to make their mark on the international stage. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie sits just outside the top 10 at No. 11, showcasing the Caribbean’s strength in spin bowling. Meanwhile, all-rounder Roston Chase dropped one place to 19th, and fiery pacer Alzarri Joseph slipped to 35th. Romario Shepherd showed improvement, climbing to 39th, while veterans Jason Holder (69th) and Obed McCoy (79th) also maintained spots in the top 100.

On the batting front, West Indies’ T20 stars experienced slight ranking adjustments. Power-hitter Nicholas Pooran dropped to 17th, while Johnson Charles also slipped to 19th. Brandon King (22nd), Rovman Powell (30th), and Shai Hope (31st) continue to hover near the top 30, maintaining a competitive presence among the world’s best.

Further down the rankings, Kyle Mayers (64th), Sherfane Rutherford (72nd), and Romario Shepherd (99th) round out the Caribbean’s top batsmen, reflecting the depth of West Indies talent in the shortest format of the game.

The road ahead

While individual rankings reflect player prowess, the West Indies squad as a whole will be eager to return to T20I action and reclaim their dominance on the world stage. Hosein, in particular, will need to get back into match rhythm to fend off his challengers and reinforce his standing as the best T20 bowler in the world.

With a packed cricketing calendar ahead, the question remains: Can Akeal Hosein maintain his grip on the No. 1 spot, or will his challengers finally catch up? The world will be watching.