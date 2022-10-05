fbpx
Sports

Adaptation key for surprise pick Cariah

Adaptation key for surprise pick Cariah
By CMC News

Surprise T20 World Cup pick Yannic Cariah says he is focused on adapting to the new conditions on his first international tour with the West Indies.

The 30-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder was a shock inclusion in the 15-man squad for the October 16 to November 13 tournament, having never featured in an international T20 and last turning out in a Caribbean Premier League fixture six years ago.

However, he played three One-Day Internationals last August against New Zealand, scoring 52 in his second innings, and said the knock had been key in building his confidence.

- Advertisement -

“The way I performed against New Zealand gave me confidence. Now we’re here in Australia … this is my first time playing here …,” the Trinidadian said.

“First, I want to get used to the conditions, as we are a long way from home, and then maintain my processes and look to perform on the big stage.

“I was doing a lot of fitness work at home and sharpening up my skills. I have played a lot of cricket with many members of the team, so I’ve fitted in quite well.”

Cariah is one of two uncapped players on tour, left-arm fast bowling all-rounder Raymon Reifer is the other. The pair are surrounded by several experienced players with selectors recalling opener Evin Lewis after nearly a year and Johnson Charles after nearly seven years.

Nicholas Pooran is leading the unit which also includes the seasoned likes of all-rounder Jason Holder and Rovman Powell.

“I’m feeling really great to be in the group for the upcoming series [against Australia] as well as the T20 World Cup to follow,” Cariah said.

“We touched down and the work has started. It is a great honor to represent the people of the region at any level. I’m here and ready to go… any challenges I’m ready for it.”

 

Previous articleJamaican Kevin Hendrickson named Caribbean Hotelier of the Year
Next articleStrikers Junior Morias, Chris Willock hit winning trail

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Strikers Junior Morias, Chris Willock hit winning trail

Strikers Junior Morias, Chris Willock hit winning trail

Click here to view
Skip to content