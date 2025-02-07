A rare sight! Trinidadian umpire Joel Wilson represents West Indies in Champions Trophy

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — In a move that underscores the high standards of international cricket, Trinidadian umpire Joel Wilson has been confirmed as the sole West Indian representative on the elite panel of match officials for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy.

The tournament, scheduled to be played from February 19 to March 9 across Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi in Pakistan and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, boasts a star-studded roster of 12 officials, including several venerable names from previous editions.

Currently a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, the 58-year-old Wilson brings with him a wealth of experience, having officiated 66 Tests, 135 One Day Internationals, and 71 T20 Internationals. His appointment is a significant nod to the quality of West Indian officiating amid a global pool of highly qualified umpires.

A constellation of cricketing luminaries

Joining Wilson on this distinguished panel are several celebrated officials. Notably, Richard Kettleborough, a veteran with 108 ODI appearances who officiated the final of the last Champions Trophy in 2017, returns to the fray. Also included are prominent figures such as Chris Gaffaney, Kumar Dharmasena, Richard Illingworth, Paul Reiffel, and Rod (Rodney) Tucker—all members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel who featured in the previous edition.

Additionally, the panel features Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Ahsan Raza, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, and Alex Wharf, each of whom displayed their acumen at the World Cup in India. Complementing these umpires is a trio of match referees—David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle, and Andrew Pycroft—also drawn from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel.

Expert insights on a credentialed panel

Sean Easey, ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees, expressed his satisfaction with the meticulously selected group:

“We are pleased to announce our panel of match officials for the upcoming Men’s Champions Trophy. This is a credentialed officiating team whose expertise will be invaluable in this high-profile tournament. We always strive to name the most suitable and deserving officials for any event, and we are confident that this group will perform admirably in the matches held in Pakistan and the UAE. I wish them all the best and hope they have a memorable tournament.”

Easey’s remarks highlight the importance of having an experienced, diverse, and analytically astute panel to oversee the intricacies of this prestigious tournament.

The inclusion of Joel Wilson as the lone West Indian umpire not only celebrates regional talent but also sets a precedent for greater diversity and representation in international cricket officiating. As the Champions Trophy approaches, the spotlight will undoubtedly shine on this elite panel, with Wilson standing as a proud beacon of West Indian excellence on the global stage.