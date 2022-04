Eleven-time champion Holmwood Tech and defending champion Edwin Allen are through to the finals of the 4x800m as the 2022 Penn Relays got underway this morning at Franklin Field. Holmwood’s team of Cindy Rose, Jody Ann Mitchell, Samantha Pryce, and Ysanne Peart won in 9:23.48.

Edwin Allen clocked 9:13.89 to place second with Rushana Dwyer, Jessica McLean, Rickeisha Simms, and Leana Lewis.