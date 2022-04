Hydel High school clocked a blistering 3:39.34 seconds in the girl’s 4x400m relay to lead five Jamaican teams into the finals on Friday. Homewood High had the second-fastest time of 3:41.95. Edwin Allen was the third-fastest Jamaica team with 3:45.29 but their time was beaten by two American high schools. The other Jamaican teams in the finals tomorrow at 5:05 pm are St Jago (3:49.50), and Excelsior (3:51.15.