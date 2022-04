Cedricka Williams of Holmwood Tech gives Jamaica its first championship victory at the 2022 Penn Relays. Williams throw of 54 meters was better than Victoria Christie of Camperdown (44.88) by almost ten meters.

Christie’s teamate, Britannie Johnson was 4th with a throw of 41.75 meters. Other Jamaicans in the top 15 were Maja Henry of Immaculate (39.11m) for ninth and Zavien Bowen of Petersfield 15th with 33.08.