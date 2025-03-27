Opinion

Opinion: Women need to be more empowered

By CNW Contributor

As Women’s History Month comes to a close, it is an opportune time to reflect on the progress made in empowering women and the challenges that remain. While significant strides have been made in politics, education, and legal protections, full gender equality is still a distant goal.

Women have gained ground in political representation. In the U.S., women now hold around 28% of congressional seats, a significant increase from past decades. Globally, about 26.7% of parliamentary seats are held by women, compared to just 11.3% in 1995. More countries, including Italy, Mexico, Barbados, and Tanzania, have elected female heads of state or government.

Access to education has also improved, with women outnumbering men in higher education enrollment in many countries. This has led to increased labor force participation and leadership roles in traditionally male-dominated industries. Additionally, legal protections against domestic violence, sexual harassment, and workplace discrimination have expanded, while movements like #MeToo have encouraged more women to speak out against abuse.

Despite these advances, significant obstacles persist. The gender pay gap remains a pressing issue, with U.S. women earning about 80-85 cents for every dollar earned by men. At the current rate, it could take over 130 years to close the global wage gap. Women remain underrepresented in executive leadership, making up only about 10% of Fortune 500 CEOs.

Gender-based violence is another major concern. Nearly one in four U.S. women experience domestic violence from a male partner, and globally, 35% of women will face physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. The 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade has also weakened reproductive rights in many U.S. states, while women in some countries continue to lack access to essential maternal healthcare.

Political representation, though improving, is far from equitable. The U.S. has never had a female president, and in some countries, cultural and religious barriers severely limit women’s participation in politics. Economic empowerment is also hindered by restricted access to financial resources, making it harder for women to start businesses or gain financial independence.

Achieving true gender equality requires concrete action. Governments must enforce equal pay and labor protections, strengthen anti-discrimination laws, and ensure access to reproductive healthcare. Policies like gender quotas can help increase female representation in leadership roles. Economic initiatives, such as expanding access to credit and business training for female entrepreneurs, are crucial for financial independence. Additionally, promoting women in STEM fields through scholarships and mentorship programs can break down barriers in traditionally male-dominated industries.

Societal attitudes must also shift. Outdated gender stereotypes need to be challenged through education, media representation, and community engagement. Further efforts are needed to protect women from domestic violence, sexual harassment, and human trafficking, including increased access to shelters, legal aid, and mental health services.

Historically, women have persevered against tough odds. It took 72 years of activism for American women to secure the right to vote in 1920. The road ahead remains challenging, but history has shown that when women unite and advocate for their rights, progress is possible.

As Women’s History Month ends, the commitment to achieving full empowerment must continue. With collaboration, strategic action, and relentless effort, women can build on past achievements and create a more equitable future.

 

 

