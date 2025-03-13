Opinion

Opinion: Jamaica needs fixed election dates

Jamaica elections Don Anderson poll
By CNW Contributor

Jamaica is in full election campaign mode, with general elections constitutionally due by September. However, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who holds the authority to set the election date, has yet to do so. As the deadline looms, speculation runs rampant, fueling uncertainty and political maneuvering rather than productive governance.

For months, the opposition People’s National Party (PNP), led by Mark Golding, has been actively selecting candidates for Jamaica’s 63 parliamentary constituencies. Following its strong performance in last year’s local government elections, the PNP has gained momentum. However, while recent polls show the PNP leading the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) by 4.7 points, this marks a decline from a previous 9-point advantage.

Some political analysts expected Holness to call early general elections after the local government vote, aiming to secure another term before the PNP could strengthen its position. His decision not to do so has sparked debate. Some interpret the delay as a sign of JLP’s waning confidence, while others see it as a strategic move—buying time to address governance issues that voters have criticized.

Despite polling projections, the JLP remains optimistic about reelection, given its recent gains in closing the gap with the PNP. However, the ongoing delay places Golding at a disadvantage. Leading the PNP into a general election for the first time, he has galvanized his party into an election-ready mode. Yet, without a confirmed date, maintaining this momentum becomes challenging.

Furthermore, the uncertainty hampers policy discussions. The PNP hesitates to unveil its plans on critical issues such as crime, healthcare, education, poverty reduction, and economic growth—fearing the JLP may co-opt them. Meanwhile, voters and critics demand clarity on the party’s agenda, creating additional pressure.

This political gamesmanship could be avoided if Jamaica adopted fixed election dates. As the nation moves toward constitutional reform in its transition to a republic, this issue deserves serious consideration. Fixed election dates, as seen in countries like the United States, offer several advantages:

  • Eliminating Political Manipulation: Incumbent governments would no longer be able to call elections at strategically advantageous moments, ensuring a fairer playing field.
  • Better Planning and Security: Knowing election dates in advance allows electoral bodies and security forces to prepare adequately, ensuring a smooth and secure voting process.
  • Encouraging Broader Participation: Fixed timelines enable political parties and candidates—especially those with commitments outside politics—to plan and campaign effectively.
  • Reducing Short-Term Political Gimmicks: Governments would be less inclined to implement last-minute populist measures aimed at swaying voters, leading to more consistent policy-making.
  • Minimizing Public Uncertainty: Eliminating speculation about election timing allows politicians and the public to focus on governance rather than political guessing games.

To be sure, fixed election dates also present challenges. They could limit flexibility in responding to urgent national issues that might require an early election, such as a major crisis or a loss of confidence in the government. However, these concerns can be addressed by incorporating provisions for exceptional circumstances.

The current flexible election system—rooted in Jamaica’s British colonial legacy—no longer serves the nation’s best interests. As Jamaica matures politically, it must adopt a more structured approach to elections. Fixed election dates would enhance fairness, predictability, and stability while preserving provisions for necessary adjustments in extraordinary situations.

It is time to put an end to the political maneuvering and uncertainty. Jamaica deserves a democratic process that is transparent, equitable, and built on principles of good governance. Setting fixed election dates is a crucial step in that direction.

 

