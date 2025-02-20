Opinion: Financial challenges create economic problems and mental health crises

There’s a growing crisis that isn’t getting enough attention: the epidemic of mental depression. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 280 million people, including 5% of all adults, experience depression. The actual number may be higher due to underreporting and lack of access to mental health services.

In the U.S., the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that approximately 8.8% of adults experienced at least one major depressive episode in 2024, affecting around 22 million people. Women are more likely than men to experience depression, with young adults (18-25 years old) having the highest rates.

Mental health professionals attribute the rise in depression to a mix of biological (genetics, brain chemistry, hormonal changes), psychological (trauma, stress, negative thinking patterns), social (isolation, work stress, financial struggles, loss of a loved one), and lifestyle factors (poor diet, lack of exercise, substance abuse, sleep deprivation). Depression is usually the result of multiple overlapping causes rather than a single trigger.

However, financial hardship has become one of the leading contributors to depression. Persistent debt, job instability, rising costs of rent, mortgages, food, and healthcare create chronic stress, anxiety, and a sense of helplessness. Studies show a strong correlation between economic downturns and increased depression rates, with unemployment significantly raising the risk. Individuals with lower incomes often struggle with long-term mental health issues due to limited access to healthcare and support systems.

Given these challenges, it’s no surprise that economic issues remain a top concern for voters. The phrase “It’s the economy, stupid” underscores how financial stability shapes political outcomes. Many analysts agree that promises of lower grocery, rent, and mortgage costs played a key role in the last U.S. presidential election. When these promises go unfulfilled, the financial strain can lead to increased mental distress, particularly among single mothers struggling to provide for their families and young adults unable to secure well-paying jobs or afford housing.

A particularly alarming consequence of untreated depression is the rising suicide rate. Suicide deaths in the U.S. hit a record high of 49,500 in 2022—the highest since 1941—marking a 36% increase since 2000. Preliminary data for 2023 shows little change, with about 49,300 suicides reported. CDC data reveals that men are four times more likely than women to die by suicide, with financial struggles often cited as a contributing factor. Research suggests that 50–60% of suicide victims suffer from major depressive disorder (MDD) or another form of depression, though other conditions like bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and substance abuse also increase risk. External stressors—financial hardship, relationship breakdowns, and lack of social support—further compound the problem.

Despite efforts by policymakers to address inflation and rising costs, financial struggles are likely to persist. It is crucial that individuals take proactive steps to manage their mental health and avoid becoming victims of financial stress-induced depression. Mental health experts recommend seeking professional help, building strong support networks, maintaining a healthy lifestyle with proper sleep, diet, and exercise, managing stress, engaging in enjoyable activities, and limiting alcohol and drug use.

For those experiencing severe depression or suicidal thoughts, immediate help from a mental health professional or crisis helpline is essential. Financial hardship is a reality for many, but with the right support and coping strategies, individuals can navigate these challenges without sacrificing their mental well-being.