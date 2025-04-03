Opinion: Does the escalation of trade tariffs benefit the US?

During last year’s US presidential campaign, trade tariffs became a contentious issue as then-presidential candidate Donald Trump indicated he would impose tariffs on imports from several countries.

Upon taking office, President Trump confirmed his plan, announcing tariffs on imports from Canada, China, and Mexico. He subsequently announced that, effective April 2, his administration planned to impose retaliatory tariffs on imports from several countries that currently impose tariffs on imports from the US.

Trump’s tariff policy has stirred significant debate, with critics arguing that it will lead to higher inflation in the US, as prices for goods ranging from fruits and vegetables to automobiles are expected to rise. Already, there are signs that these planned tariffs could provoke a trade war, even with some of the US’s closest allies, such as Canada and Mexico.

Tariffs have long been a key component of the economic policies of most nations. The US has imposed tariffs on imports since 1789, initially to protect emerging industries and generate government revenue. Traditionally, tariffs are designed to make imported goods more expensive, encouraging consumers to purchase local products. This policy was largely maintained for decades but began to ease in the late 1940s after World War II. In 1947, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) was formed to promote free trade between countries. By 1995, GATT evolved into the World Trade Organization (WTO), fostering the rise of economic globalization and the intensification of free trade.

While many US economists and policymakers have called for higher tariffs to protect American industries, free trade advocates—such as Republican President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s—championed reduced tariff barriers. During this time, China’s economic reforms led to its rise as a major producer and supplier of goods globally. China’s entry into the WTO in 2001 accelerated globalization, including the increase in Chinese imports to the US.

The Trump administration argues that its tariff policy is an effort to protect more American companies and to stop what it calls “unfair practices,” where foreign countries “take advantage” by imposing tariffs on US imports while expecting their goods to enter the US market freely.

The policy to escalate trade tariffs is complex and creates both potential benefits and significant risks, not only for the US economy but also for global trade.

On the positive side, tariffs theoretically can shield American industries from cheaper foreign goods, creating opportunities for these industries to grow and become more competitive. Tariffs may also generate more job opportunities, particularly in manufacturing and agriculture.

The administration has also argued that tariffs will help reduce the US trade deficit. This is indeed the case, as tariffs discourage consumers from purchasing imported goods. When the demand for these goods drops, it improves the country’s trade deficit.

Tariffs can also serve as a bargaining tool, forcing trade partners to make concessions that benefit the US. Additionally, trade tariffs are a significant source of government revenue.

However, there are several serious downsides. The most immediate is the potential for higher consumer prices. As tariffs rise, so do the costs of imported goods, which can lead to inflation. This could affect not only consumer goods but also domestically produced products that use imported components. Industries such as electronics and automobiles, which rely on foreign-made parts, could see production costs increase.

Retaliatory tariffs are another risk. When the US imposes tariffs on imports from a country, that country may respond with tariffs on US exports. This can hurt American exporters, creating a trade war with far-reaching consequences.

Perhaps the most significant risk is the potential harm to the global economy. The imposition of tariffs can disrupt global trade flows, causing instability in supply and demand. This uncertainty can lead to a reduction in global economic growth.

While tariffs can be a useful economic policy, they must be carefully managed in both scope and rate. Overly broad tariffs or excessively high tariff rates can have serious negative consequences, both for the domestic economy and for global trade. If not carefully planned, negotiated, and implemented, an escalation of tariffs could backfire, ultimately harming the very economy it aims to protect.

