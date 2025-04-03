Opinion

Opinion: Does the escalation of trade tariffs benefit the US?

Donald Trump tariff
By CNW Contributor

During last year’s US presidential campaign, trade tariffs became a contentious issue as then-presidential candidate Donald Trump indicated he would impose tariffs on imports from several countries.

Upon taking office, President Trump confirmed his plan, announcing tariffs on imports from Canada, China, and Mexico. He subsequently announced that, effective April 2, his administration planned to impose retaliatory tariffs on imports from several countries that currently impose tariffs on imports from the US.

Trump’s tariff policy has stirred significant debate, with critics arguing that it will lead to higher inflation in the US, as prices for goods ranging from fruits and vegetables to automobiles are expected to rise. Already, there are signs that these planned tariffs could provoke a trade war, even with some of the US’s closest allies, such as Canada and Mexico.

Tariffs have long been a key component of the economic policies of most nations. The US has imposed tariffs on imports since 1789, initially to protect emerging industries and generate government revenue. Traditionally, tariffs are designed to make imported goods more expensive, encouraging consumers to purchase local products. This policy was largely maintained for decades but began to ease in the late 1940s after World War II. In 1947, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) was formed to promote free trade between countries. By 1995, GATT evolved into the World Trade Organization (WTO), fostering the rise of economic globalization and the intensification of free trade.

While many US economists and policymakers have called for higher tariffs to protect American industries, free trade advocates—such as Republican President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s—championed reduced tariff barriers. During this time, China’s economic reforms led to its rise as a major producer and supplier of goods globally. China’s entry into the WTO in 2001 accelerated globalization, including the increase in Chinese imports to the US.

- Advertisement -

The Trump administration argues that its tariff policy is an effort to protect more American companies and to stop what it calls “unfair practices,” where foreign countries “take advantage” by imposing tariffs on US imports while expecting their goods to enter the US market freely.

The policy to escalate trade tariffs is complex and creates both potential benefits and significant risks, not only for the US economy but also for global trade.

On the positive side, tariffs theoretically can shield American industries from cheaper foreign goods, creating opportunities for these industries to grow and become more competitive. Tariffs may also generate more job opportunities, particularly in manufacturing and agriculture.

The administration has also argued that tariffs will help reduce the US trade deficit. This is indeed the case, as tariffs discourage consumers from purchasing imported goods. When the demand for these goods drops, it improves the country’s trade deficit.

Tariffs can also serve as a bargaining tool, forcing trade partners to make concessions that benefit the US. Additionally, trade tariffs are a significant source of government revenue.

However, there are several serious downsides. The most immediate is the potential for higher consumer prices. As tariffs rise, so do the costs of imported goods, which can lead to inflation. This could affect not only consumer goods but also domestically produced products that use imported components. Industries such as electronics and automobiles, which rely on foreign-made parts, could see production costs increase.

Retaliatory tariffs are another risk. When the US imposes tariffs on imports from a country, that country may respond with tariffs on US exports. This can hurt American exporters, creating a trade war with far-reaching consequences.

Perhaps the most significant risk is the potential harm to the global economy. The imposition of tariffs can disrupt global trade flows, causing instability in supply and demand. This uncertainty can lead to a reduction in global economic growth.

While tariffs can be a useful economic policy, they must be carefully managed in both scope and rate. Overly broad tariffs or excessively high tariff rates can have serious negative consequences, both for the domestic economy and for global trade. If not carefully planned, negotiated, and implemented, an escalation of tariffs could backfire, ultimately harming the very economy it aims to protect.

.

More Stories

Empowered-Women-Empower-Women-1024x675

Opinion: Women need to be more empowered

As Women’s History Month comes to a close, it is an opportune time to reflect on the progress made in empowering women and the...
Cuban medical missions

Opinion: US-Caribbean impasse over Cuban medical missions

One of the key challenges Caribbean nations face as independent states is maintaining healthcare systems that meet the needs of their growing populations. While...
Jamaica elections Don Anderson poll

Opinion: Jamaica needs fixed election dates

Jamaica is in full election campaign mode, with general elections constitutionally due by September. However, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who holds the authority to...
Vybz Kartel Marks 11th Billboard Entry with 10th-Anniversary Edition of Viking (Vybz is King)

Opinion: Is Vybz Kartel becoming a model citizen?

Since his release from prison, Vybz Kartel has defied expectations by becoming a model citizen. For many, this transformation was unexpected. As someone who followed...
bilingual

Opinion: Caribbean-Americans should still strive to be bilingual

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating English as the official language of the United States. Unsurprisingly, the move has...
haiti schools Caribbean education

Opinion: Address the education crisis in the Caribbean

Much criticism—mostly justifiable—is often directed at the Caribbean's healthcare system. However, alongside high crime rates, another pressing issue is often overlooked: the crisis in...
mental health suicide

Opinion: Financial challenges create economic problems and mental health crises

There’s a growing crisis that isn’t getting enough attention: the epidemic of mental depression. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 280...
DEI

Opinion: Balancing merit and inclusion in the DEI debate

Recently, the acronym DEI has become highly controversial in American society, sparking political debate amid the implementation of policies by the new administration in...
Trump administration says it’s cutting 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts

Opinion: The impact of suspending USAID on the Caribbean

The recent suspension of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) raises concerns for the Caribbean, where many nations rely on its funding...
Black History Month

Opinion: Black history is sound, but what of Black future?

February, Black History Month, is almost here. It will be marked by numerous events commemorating the rich, courageous, and prideful history of America’s Black...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Kraigg Brathwaite says Simmons’ successor must understand West Indies culture

Kraigg Brathwaite’s resignation was in motion for months, reveals CWI President

Skip to content