Raheem Sterling Is Jamaica’s New Tourism Ambassador

Jamaica-born English footballer Raheem Sterling has been named Jamaica’s new tourism ambassador as the island gears to kick-start celebrations for the 60th anniversary of Independence.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett made the announcement recently, while Sterling was visiting the island, noting that the Manchester City footballer has been named tourism ambassador in Europe.

“The island and its unique culture have always played an important role in Sterling’s life and so he is the perfect person to represent the destination during its diamond year of celebrations,” Bartlett said in a statement.

At the intimate press briefing, Sterling spoke of how honored he is to represent the Jamaica Tourist Board in Europe, particularly during the milestone year.

“I am proud to have been born in Jamaica and I can’t wait to spread the word about what a wonderful place it is,” the 27-year-old said.

Born in Marverly in Kingston, Jamaica, Raheem Sterling has always represented his home country throughout his sporting career. As one of the faces of the popular Clarks shoe brand, Sterling has leveraged his partnership with the company to provide help for Marverly Primary and Junior High, a school in his community.

Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White said Sterling’s elevation to tourism ambassador in Europe will showcase the best of the island throughout the continent.

“We recognize his global reach and know that he will do very well as our ambassador,” said White.

Sterling spent his early years in Marverly with his mother, Nadine Clarke. His father was murdered in Jamaica when Sterling was two years old. At age five, he emigrated to Neasden, London, with his mother.

After showing an interest in football and playing for several youth teams, Sterling was signed by Liverpool in February 2010 at the age of 15.

He initially played in the club’s youth team but made his senior Liverpool debut in 2012 at age 17, becoming the third-youngest player to play for the club.

Read More: Queen’s Jubilee Brings Duke & Duchess of Cambridge to Jamaica

During his time as Liverpool, Sterling was named as one of the six players on the shortlist for the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2014. That same year, he was named Liverpool Chartered Player of the Month for April, and at the end of the season, he was named Liverpool’s Young Player of the Year.

After his contract ended with Liverpool in 2015, a deal was agreed for his transfer to Manchester City for an initial £44 million, with a further potential £5 million in add-ons, subject to personal terms and a medical, which would make him the most expensive English player of all time. Sterling officially joined Manchester City, signing a five-year contract.

Sterling appeared regularly for Manchester City since then. In the 2018–19 season, he was named to the PFA Premier League Team of the Year and won the PFA Young Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year. He was also named in the 23-man England national team squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Sterling has been named as one of the 100 most influential Black Britons, with his inclusion in the annual Powerlist in both the 2020 and 2021 editions. He was also appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2021 Birthday Honors for services to racial equality in sport.

Raheem Sterling has one daughter, Melody Rose, born in 2012 and three sons, Tori-Sevyn, Thai-Cruz, and Thiago Sterling.