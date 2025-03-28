Widespread blackouts deepen Haiti’s humanitarian crisis

A prolonged blackout in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, is deepening an already dire humanitarian crisis, as escalating gang violence prevents critical repairs and disrupts daily life. For nearly two months, the substation supplying power to Carrefour-Feuilles, Martissant, and several other neighborhoods has been out of service due to vandalism and sabotage.

Officials acknowledge that efforts to restore power have been stalled, as teams from the Haitian electricity company are unable to access the area due to constant gunfire. The Federation of Haitian Electricity Workers’ Unions (FESTRED’H) estimates that only four of the 10 substations supplying the metropolitan area remain operational, warning that without urgent action, the entire electricity grid could collapse.

As basic infrastructure crumbles, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) issued a statement saying Haiti’s humanitarian situation is rapidly deteriorating, particularly in Port-au-Prince. UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said extreme violence continues to hinder aid efforts, though humanitarian organizations are still working to provide assistance where possible.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) reports that two safe spaces for women and girls remain open, and mobile teams are supporting victims of gender-based violence in displacement sites. However, services have been reduced in some areas due to ongoing insecurity.

OCHA estimates that in 2023, three million people received at least some form of humanitarian aid—short of the 3.6 million originally targeted. This year, the UN’s Humanitarian Response Plan seeks to support 3.9 million people, nearly half of them women and children, but remains severely underfunded. So far, just $46 million—only five percent of the required $900 million—has been secured.

- Advertisement -

Food security, water, sanitation, and protection remain among Haiti’s most urgent needs. But the current plan is financed only at 5 per cent or just $46 million.

With power outages worsening and criminal gangs expanding their control, the humanitarian crisis is expected to escalate further unless immediate action is taken.