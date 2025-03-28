NewsCaribbeanHaiti

Widespread blackouts deepen Haiti’s humanitarian crisis

Violence haiti
National Police patrol an intersection amid gang violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A prolonged blackout in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, is deepening an already dire humanitarian crisis, as escalating gang violence prevents critical repairs and disrupts daily life. For nearly two months, the substation supplying power to Carrefour-Feuilles, Martissant, and several other neighborhoods has been out of service due to vandalism and sabotage.

Officials acknowledge that efforts to restore power have been stalled, as teams from the Haitian electricity company are unable to access the area due to constant gunfire. The Federation of Haitian Electricity Workers’ Unions (FESTRED’H) estimates that only four of the 10 substations supplying the metropolitan area remain operational, warning that without urgent action, the entire electricity grid could collapse.

As basic infrastructure crumbles, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) issued a statement saying Haiti’s humanitarian situation is rapidly deteriorating, particularly in Port-au-Prince. UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said extreme violence continues to hinder aid efforts, though humanitarian organizations are still working to provide assistance where possible.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) reports that two safe spaces for women and girls remain open, and mobile teams are supporting victims of gender-based violence in displacement sites. However, services have been reduced in some areas due to ongoing insecurity.

OCHA estimates that in 2023, three million people received at least some form of humanitarian aid—short of the 3.6 million originally targeted. This year, the UN’s Humanitarian Response Plan seeks to support 3.9 million people, nearly half of them women and children, but remains severely underfunded. So far, just $46 million—only five percent of the required $900 million—has been secured.

- Advertisement -

Food security, water, sanitation, and protection remain among Haiti’s most urgent needs. But the current plan is financed only at 5 per cent or just $46 million.

With power outages worsening and criminal gangs expanding their control, the humanitarian crisis is expected to escalate further unless immediate action is taken.

More Stories

China displeased with Guyana, US talks

China criticizes growing U.S.-Guyana ties after Rubio’s visit

China’s government voiced strong objections Friday to the deepening relationship between the United States and Guyana, just a day after U.S. Secretary of State...
Guyana U.S. venezuela

US warns Venezuela against attacking Guyana, saying ‘it would not end well’

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a stern warning to Venezuela, cautioning that any military action against Guyana or attacks on...
CARICOM Eminent Person Group ends visit to Haiti

Bruce Golding warns Haiti is close to becoming a failed state

Former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding warned Wednesday that Haiti is "perilously close" to being a failed state, urging the international community to take...
Ralph Gonsalves St. Vincent

Gonsalves warns of economic impact on Caribbean from US tariffs on Chinese ships

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves issued a strong warning on Wednesday about the potential severe economic consequences for the...
fake currency Trinidad

Trinidad police detain two suspects, including soldier, fake currency scam

Police in Trinidad and Tobago have detained two suspects, including a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, in connection with a fake...
Eid-ul-Fitr Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago announces Eid-ul-Fitr and Shouter Baptist Liberation Day as public holidays

Trinidad and Tobago is set to enjoy a long weekend as the Office of the President announced that President Paula-Mae Weekes has declared Sunday,...
Antigua and Barbuda to host investment conference in March 2025

Antigua and Barbuda announces National Census Day on June 25

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has called on all residents of Antigua and Barbuda, regardless of their citizenship or immigration status, to fully participate in...
Rubio Barbados Trinidad

Secretary Marco Rubio’s talks with Barbados and Trinidad leaders focus on security and energy

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the first stop on this three-nation regional tour in Jamaica on Wednesday, where he held talks with...
More Kenyan soldiers arrive in Haiti

Holness, Rubio pledge continued partnership to address Haiti crisis

As Haiti grapples with escalating gang violence, political instability, and a worsening humanitarian crisis, regional leaders are reaffirming their commitment to finding solutions. During a...
Cuban doctors

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says US ‘has no problem’ with Cuban doctors

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that the U.S. government's concerns about Cuba’s medical missions are not directed at doctors themselves, but rather...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
China displeased with Guyana, US talks

China criticizes growing U.S.-Guyana ties after Rubio’s visit

Skip to content