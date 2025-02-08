US won’t pressure Dominican Republic on Haitian migration

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed America’s stance on the Haitian migration crisis during his official visit to the Dominican Republic, stating that “no country should be asked to accept an uncontrolled migratory wave.”

The remarks came amid growing concerns over Haiti’s deteriorating security situation and its impact on regional stability.

Rubio’s comments directly addressed fears in the Dominican Republic that the U.S. might pressure its government to take in Haitian refugees. “We cannot and will not ask the Dominican Republic to accept or be expected to accept an uncontrolled migratory wave. No country in the world should be asked to do that, and this country should not either,” Rubio stated during a joint press conference with Dominican President Luis Abinader.

Haiti remains in a state of crisis, with large portions of its territory controlled by violent gangs. The international community has been slow to respond, prompting Abinader to stress that “there is no Dominican solution for the Haitian crisis.” He called for greater financial and logistical support for the Kenya-led multinational security mission, which aims to restore stability in Haiti.

The U.S. has backed the mission, with Rubio confirming that a waiver had been signed to ensure continued U.S. support. However, he acknowledged that “the mission as currently constructed will not be enough” and called for expanded efforts to dismantle Haiti’s armed groups.

Rubio also emphasized that Haiti’s future ultimately lies in the hands of its people and leadership. “Their future, their destiny is in their hands. Unfortunately, today a large part of the territory is under the control of armed, dangerous gangs, and we have to face that,” he said.

While reiterating America’s commitment to addressing Haiti’s crisis, Rubio also highlighted the need for long-term economic solutions. He pointed to the HOPE/HELP Act, which supports investment in Haiti’s textile industry, as a way to create jobs and economic opportunities once security is restored.

The Dominican Republic has ramped up its border security and deportations of undocumented Haitian migrants, citing concerns over spillover effects from the crisis.

Over one weekend in January, the country’s military detained nearly 2,000 Haitian individuals who were intercepted by motorized patrols while traveling on foot through various border communities.

Abinader’s government has called for urgent international intervention, warning that inaction could lead to a humanitarian disaster affecting the entire region.

Rubio’s visit underscores the complex challenges facing Haiti and its neighbors. As discussions continue, both the U.S. and the Dominican Republic appear united in their call for decisive international action to stabilize Haiti while safeguarding their own national interests.