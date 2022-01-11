US State Department warns against travel to Jamaica

In the wake of what it calls COVID-19 related conditions, the United States has warned its citizens against traveling to Jamaica.

The US Department of State has increased Jamaica’s travel advisory to a ‘Level 4- Do Not Travel’.

The State Department advised US citizens to reconsider travel to Jamaica due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions, including extended periods of isolation and quarantine if they receive a positive test result prior to departure from the island.

It also said medical services in Jamaica are extremely limited due to COVID-19.

On January 11, Jamaica recorded 1,714 new COVID-19 cases. This brings to 105,172 the total number of cases since March 2020 when the virus was first identified in the island.

The Department of State also advised its citizens that there is an increased risk of crime in Kingston, Montego Bay and Spanish Town.