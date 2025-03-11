US extends ban on Haiti flights until September

The United States has extended its ban on flights to Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, until at least September 8 due to escalating gang violence, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Tuesday.

The extension follows warnings from the United Nations, with human rights experts describing the situation as more dire than ever.

The ban, initially set to expire on March 13, was first implemented in November after gangs opened fire on three commercial planes near Toussaint Louverture International Airport. The U.S. decision comes just a week after JetBlue Airways announced it would suspend flights to Haiti until at least June 11, 2025, citing ongoing civil unrest. The airline, which operates the only direct flights between Haiti and both South Florida and New York, had previously suspended its flights through April 30, 2025.

“Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of our customers and crew members,” a JetBlue spokesperson said. “Due to the ongoing civil unrest in Haiti, we have made the decision to suspend all flights to and from the country through at least June 11, 2025. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and update our plans as necessary.”

The FAA’s decision coincides with a milestone in Haiti’s aviation infrastructure: the country’s Transitional Presidential Council recently announced that the domestic airport in Les Cayes is now capable of handling international flights after significant runway renovations.

UN warns of growing gang control in Haiti

Meanwhile, William O’Neill, the U.N.’s human rights expert on Haiti, painted a bleak picture of the country’s security crisis during a press briefing on Tuesday. He warned that gang violence has worsened to the point where “the risk of the capital falling under gang control is palpable.”

“These violent criminal groups continue to extend and consolidate their hold even beyond the capital,” O’Neill said. “They kill, rape, terrorize, set fire to homes, orphanages, schools, hospitals, and places of worship.”

Haiti’s gangs, which have expanded their influence since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, now control up to 85% of Port-au-Prince, according to U.N. estimates. O’Neill said over one million Haitians have been displaced, with many forced to live in makeshift camps where hunger and sexual violence are rampant.

Despite efforts by Haiti’s national police and a U.N.-backed, Kenya-led multinational force, gang activity remains largely unchecked. O’Neill emphasized that impunity and corruption remain the biggest obstacles to dismantling these criminal networks.

He also called for a substantial reinforcement of the international police force, which currently numbers around 1,000 officers. A well-equipped force of 2,500, he said, “could have an enormous impact on controlling, dismantling, overpowering the gangs.” He added that both the international and Haitian police forces need better equipment, including helicopters, armored vehicles, night vision goggles, and body armor.

As the situation deteriorates, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has proposed a new funding approach to the Security Council. He suggested that logistical and equipment costs for the Kenya-led force—such as drones, fuel, and air and ground transportation—be covered by the U.N. budget, instead of relying solely on voluntary contributions.