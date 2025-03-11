NewsCaribbeanHaiti

US extends ban on Haiti flights until September

Haiti flights ban United States
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The United States has extended its ban on flights to Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, until at least September 8 due to escalating gang violence, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Tuesday.

The extension follows warnings from the United Nations, with human rights experts describing the situation as more dire than ever.

The ban, initially set to expire on March 13, was first implemented in November after gangs opened fire on three commercial planes near Toussaint Louverture International Airport. The U.S. decision comes just a week after JetBlue Airways announced it would suspend flights to Haiti until at least June 11, 2025, citing ongoing civil unrest. The airline, which operates the only direct flights between Haiti and both South Florida and New York, had previously suspended its flights through April 30, 2025.

“Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of our customers and crew members,” a JetBlue spokesperson said. “Due to the ongoing civil unrest in Haiti, we have made the decision to suspend all flights to and from the country through at least June 11, 2025. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and update our plans as necessary.”

The FAA’s decision coincides with a milestone in Haiti’s aviation infrastructure: the country’s Transitional Presidential Council recently announced that the domestic airport in Les Cayes is now capable of handling international flights after significant runway renovations.

- Advertisement -

UN warns of growing gang control in Haiti

Meanwhile, William O’Neill, the U.N.’s human rights expert on Haiti, painted a bleak picture of the country’s security crisis during a press briefing on Tuesday. He warned that gang violence has worsened to the point where “the risk of the capital falling under gang control is palpable.”

“These violent criminal groups continue to extend and consolidate their hold even beyond the capital,” O’Neill said. “They kill, rape, terrorize, set fire to homes, orphanages, schools, hospitals, and places of worship.”

Haiti’s gangs, which have expanded their influence since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, now control up to 85% of Port-au-Prince, according to U.N. estimates. O’Neill said over one million Haitians have been displaced, with many forced to live in makeshift camps where hunger and sexual violence are rampant.

Despite efforts by Haiti’s national police and a U.N.-backed, Kenya-led multinational force, gang activity remains largely unchecked. O’Neill emphasized that impunity and corruption remain the biggest obstacles to dismantling these criminal networks.

He also called for a substantial reinforcement of the international police force, which currently numbers around 1,000 officers. A well-equipped force of 2,500, he said, “could have an enormous impact on controlling, dismantling, overpowering the gangs.” He added that both the international and Haitian police forces need better equipment, including helicopters, armored vehicles, night vision goggles, and body armor.

As the situation deteriorates, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has proposed a new funding approach to the Security Council. He suggested that logistical and equipment costs for the Kenya-led force—such as drones, fuel, and air and ground transportation—be covered by the U.N. budget, instead of relying solely on voluntary contributions.

 

More Stories

Grenada Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall

Grenada reports strong economic growth despite Hurricane Beryl’s impact

Grenada’s economy demonstrated robust performance in 2024, despite the devastating effects of Hurricane Beryl, and is forecast to continue growing in the coming years,...
St. Lucia national migration policy

St. Lucia government to develop national migration policy

The St. Lucia government has announced a partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to develop a national migration policy, aimed at strengthening...
William O’Neill Haiti

UN expert says solving Haiti’s security crisis is ‘doable’

A top United Nations human rights expert on Haiti believes the country’s spiraling security crisis can be brought under control—if law enforcement is properly...
Fayval Williams Jamaica

Jamaica to increase income tax threshold to $2 million over three years

Jamaicans will soon benefit from an increase in the income tax threshold, allowing them to take home more of their earnings. Finance Minister Fayval...
Trinidad PM and other public officials to receive salary increase this month

Trinidad’s PM Keith Rowley rejects US visa threats over Cuban medical missions

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has declared that he is willing to forgo future trips to the United States in defense...
Antigua and Barbuda says it will accept nationals deported from the US

Antigua PM rejects US human trafficking allegations over Cuban medical missions

Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne has firmly rejected U.S. claims that the Cuban medical missions constitute human trafficking, calling the allegations unfounded...
Barbados Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Ryan Straughn

Barbados announces tax cuts, paternity leave, and more in 2025 budget

Barbadians are set to benefit from a host of social protections, economic relief measures, and long-term resilience strategies as Minister in the Ministry of...
Suriname Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin

Suriname Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin elected as OAS Secretary-General

The Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) has congratulated Suriname’s Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin on his historic election as the next Secretary-General of...
Antigua Carnival has launched with festival organisers offering visitors and residents new and exciting carnival experiences (Photos Courtesy The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)

Antigua and Barbuda launches 2025 Carnival with ‘Itz A Vibe’ theme

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is inviting revelers from around the world to experience the 2025 Antigua Carnival, set to take place from...
Jamaica's Consul Genenal Oliver Mair and Jamaica Tourist Board’s Phillip Rose join Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera to celebrate the airline’s new daily Montego Bay–Fort Lauderdale route.

Caribbean Airlines launches new daily flights between Fort Lauderdale and Montego Bay

Caribbean Airlines celebrated a major milestone on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Island SPACE Museum in Broward County to mark the launch...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Grenada Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall

Grenada reports strong economic growth despite Hurricane Beryl’s impact

Skip to content