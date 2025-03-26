NewsCaribbeanJamaica

US Envoy: ‘Jamaica is our most like-minded partner in the Caribbean’

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Photo: Marco Rubio, Twitter/June 2024
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The United States sees Jamaica as a key ally in its regional security strategy, according to U.S. Special Envoy for Latin America Mauricio Claver-Carone. Ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to the island today, Claver-Carone underscored the strong relationship between the two nations and the opportunities for deeper collaboration.

“Jamaica is probably our most like-minded partner in the Caribbean,” Claver-Carone said during a virtual media briefing on Tuesday.

He noted that Jamaica plays a crucial role in countering narcotics and arms trafficking, strengthening maritime security, and maintaining vital commercial shipping lanes. “So, Jamaica is a key partner from a security perspective in regard to dealing with counter narcotics [and] in regard to dealing with arms trafficking. Deepening that coordination will help not only improve the security and safety of Americans but also in dealing with this shared challenge that we have in Haiti.”

Claver-Carone praised Prime Minister Andrew Holness for his leadership in tackling crime and steering Jamaica’s economic policies. “The economic fiscal management of Jamaica has been one of the bright spots not only in the Caribbean but in the entire region. Helping them deal with that criminality is going to increase as well – the opportunities and the development of perhaps one of our greatest allies in the Caribbean.”

During his visit, Rubio is expected to meet with Haitian officials to discuss strategies for addressing gang violence, which Claver-Carone emphasized as a pressing issue affecting not only Haiti but also regional security. “The discussion is to ensure that the Haitian National Police and the provisional government have the support needed to be able to tackle the violence of these gangs, which, at the end of the day, is important for the security not only of the United States but also of the entire Caribbean.”

- Advertisement -

Rubio will also hold discussions with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who currently leads CARICOM, focusing on energy security and regional cooperation. Additionally, he is set to meet with Trinidad and Tobago’s newly sworn-in Prime Minister Stuart Young to address the country’s energy sector and economic future.

The senator’s tour will continue in Guyana and Suriname, with a focus on energy development and security partnerships. Claver-Carone highlighted Guyana’s emerging role as a major oil producer, stating that its security is a priority for the U.S., similar to its cooperation with Gulf states in managing regional threats.

More Stories

Dominica’s opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Dr. Thomson Fontaine

Dominica opposition leader alleges political crackdown after arrest of former MP

The leader of Dominica’s opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Dr. Thomson Fontaine, has expressed concern that more individuals are being targeted by police following...
Immaculate Conception High’s Shanique Pryce named Mathematics Teacher of the Year

Immaculate Conception High’s Shanique Pryce named Mathematics Teacher of the Year

Shanique Pryce, an educator at Immaculate Conception High School in St. Andrew, has been named Jamaica's Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information’s 2025...
Four Jamaicans arrested in Alabama for alleged involvement in lottery scam

US fugitive arrested in Belize on child pornography charges

The U.S. Marshals apprehended a fugitive sought by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office on 11 charges of possession of child pornography. Gregory Roth, 67,...
Barbados PM defends land donation for Afreximbank Trade Centre

Barbados PM defends land donation for Afreximbank Trade Centre

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has defended her government’s decision to donate two hectares of land at a historic site in Bridgetown for the...
Farley-Augustine Tobago

Tobago wants Sandals hotel, but on its own terms: Farley Augustine

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has made it clear that while the island welcomes a Sandals-branded hotel, it must be...
kamla-persad-bissessar-wave- UNC

UNC officially launches Trinidad general election campaign for April 28 polls

Tinidad and Tobago's opposition party, the United National Congress (UNC), officially launched its general election campaign on March 24 at Naparima College in San...
Belize man charged with rape of US tourist in San Pedro

Belize man charged with rape of US tourist in San Pedro

San Pedro police have arrested and charged a 35-year-old Belize man with rape following an alleged assault on a U.S. tourist. The accused, Oscar Noe...
imf

Suriname to get over US$60 million from IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the ninth and final review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement for Suriname, unlocking US$62 million...
Jamaica pm Andrew Holness

Jamaica experiencing strongest economy since independence, says PM Holness

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has declared that Jamaica is now experiencing its strongest economy since gaining independence. Speaking during his 2025/26...
Violence haiti

US warns against travel to Haiti as healthcare system collapses

The United States has issued a Level Four travel advisory for Haiti, citing limited access to healthcare as ongoing gang violence continues to destabilize...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Dominica’s opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Dr. Thomson Fontaine

Dominica opposition leader alleges political crackdown after arrest of former MP

Skip to content