US Envoy: ‘Jamaica is our most like-minded partner in the Caribbean’

The United States sees Jamaica as a key ally in its regional security strategy, according to U.S. Special Envoy for Latin America Mauricio Claver-Carone. Ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to the island today, Claver-Carone underscored the strong relationship between the two nations and the opportunities for deeper collaboration.

“Jamaica is probably our most like-minded partner in the Caribbean,” Claver-Carone said during a virtual media briefing on Tuesday.

He noted that Jamaica plays a crucial role in countering narcotics and arms trafficking, strengthening maritime security, and maintaining vital commercial shipping lanes. “So, Jamaica is a key partner from a security perspective in regard to dealing with counter narcotics [and] in regard to dealing with arms trafficking. Deepening that coordination will help not only improve the security and safety of Americans but also in dealing with this shared challenge that we have in Haiti.”

Claver-Carone praised Prime Minister Andrew Holness for his leadership in tackling crime and steering Jamaica’s economic policies. “The economic fiscal management of Jamaica has been one of the bright spots not only in the Caribbean but in the entire region. Helping them deal with that criminality is going to increase as well – the opportunities and the development of perhaps one of our greatest allies in the Caribbean.”

During his visit, Rubio is expected to meet with Haitian officials to discuss strategies for addressing gang violence, which Claver-Carone emphasized as a pressing issue affecting not only Haiti but also regional security. “The discussion is to ensure that the Haitian National Police and the provisional government have the support needed to be able to tackle the violence of these gangs, which, at the end of the day, is important for the security not only of the United States but also of the entire Caribbean.”

- Advertisement -

Rubio will also hold discussions with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who currently leads CARICOM, focusing on energy security and regional cooperation. Additionally, he is set to meet with Trinidad and Tobago’s newly sworn-in Prime Minister Stuart Young to address the country’s energy sector and economic future.

The senator’s tour will continue in Guyana and Suriname, with a focus on energy development and security partnerships. Claver-Carone highlighted Guyana’s emerging role as a major oil producer, stating that its security is a priority for the U.S., similar to its cooperation with Gulf states in managing regional threats.