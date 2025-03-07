NewsCaribbean

US Coast Guard seizes cocaine worth US$141 million in Caribbean Sea

US Coast Guard
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The United States Coast Guard has seized approximately 12,470 pounds of cocaine valued at around US$141.4 million during a series of operations in the Caribbean Sea.

The confiscated drugs were the result of six successful interdictions in the Caribbean Sea, leading to the arrest of 17 suspected smugglers who will face federal prosecution in U.S. courts.

“These seizures are a testament to the Coast Guard’s continued dedication to safeguard America by securing our maritime borders,” said Lt. j.g. Jesus Martinez Borges, an enforcement officer for the Seventh Coast Guard District.

Among the significant operations was an incident on February 2, when a Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard aircrew detected a suspicious vessel about 30 miles north of Venezuela. The vessel was intercepted by the Netherlands Royal Navy ship HNLMS Groningen, with support from an embarked U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement detachment 105. The operation led to the capture of five suspected smugglers and the seizure of approximately 6,220 pounds of cocaine.

That same day, an aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Miami identified another suspicious vessel around 35 miles southwest of the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle responded, intercepting the vessel and apprehending three suspected smugglers along with about 2,200 pounds of cocaine.

In another operation on February 14, a Dutch maritime patrol aircrew spotted a suspicious vessel about 18 miles north of Venezuela. During the pursuit, the vessel’s crew attempted to flee into Venezuelan territorial waters after discarding 571 pounds of cocaine, which was later recovered by the Groningen crew.

On February 17, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) aircrew detected a suspicious vessel approximately 50 miles northeast of the Dominican Republic. This led to the Valiant’s crew intercepting the vessel, capturing five suspected smugglers and seizing about 1,280 pounds of cocaine.

“AMO continues to predict, detect, identify, classify, track, deter, and interdict threats through the coordinated application of aviation and maritime law enforcement resources,” said Christopher Hunter, director of CBP Air and Marine Operations in the Caribbean.

In a recent incident on Tuesday, a Dutch maritime patrol aircrew alerted the Groningen crew to a suspicious vessel about 120 miles northwest of Aruba. The Groningen crew deployed a helicopter to intercept the non-compliant go-fast vessel, using warning shots to halt the suspected smugglers. The operation resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of approximately 545 pounds of cocaine without injuries.

Additionally, on Saturday, a Caribbean maritime patrol aircrew notified the Royal Canadian Navy ship HMCS Harry DeWolf of a suspicious vessel about 176 miles north of Cabo De La Vela, Colombia. The crew, along with an embarked U.S. Coast Guard LEDET 402 team, intercepted the vessel, capturing three suspected smugglers and seizing about 1,650 pounds of cocaine.

The U.S. Coast Guard and its international partners continue to enhance regional security and stability by targeting transnational criminal networks responsible for drug trafficking across the Caribbean.

