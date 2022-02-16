UpTop Boss Releases New Single “Feel It”

Jamaican dancehall artist Teejay definitely came through for the ladies on Valentine’s Day with his new single “Feel It.”

The single, which Slingerz Records and Top Braff Music produced, is a song for all the beautiful ladies and urges them to have fun.

Kicking off the New Year with a bang, this song follows the release of his recent song “I’ll Touch The Sky,” which tackles the impact of mental health.

The song has received positive feedback from fans, with many praising Teejay as one of the best male artists in Jamaica.

One user stated, “Teejay has such a strong voice and is known for his sweet tones. He is also great. I think people should listen to more of his music.”

The song started to make waves in Jamaica with the announcement of the “Feel It Challenge,” where the artist asks participants to post a video dancing to the song for a chance to win two nights for two at a hotel.

Born Timoy Jones, Teejay has worked hard to make lots of music and has garnered an enormous fan base with his remarkable performances.

Hailing from Jamaica’s second city, Montego Bay, Teejay has dominated the party scene with songs like Up Top boss, My Type, Pray, and Grimy.

In June 2021, Teejay left the Romeich Entertainment camp and joined Sharon Burke’s Solid Agency.

Since the split, the dancehall artist has reinvented himself and has taken a new approach to his career goals. His new look, including a haircut, is a part of his new mindset and journey.

There is a lot to look forward to from Teejay, whose debut album “Rags to Riches” is in the works. The dancehall star has new collaborations coming with The Game, Kodak Black, Skillibeng, Shaggy, Afro B, and more.

His debut album promises to be diverse, showing his range of talent and growth that will be powerful and unforgettable.