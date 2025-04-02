UN Secretary General condemns gang attack in Mirebalais, Haiti

On Tuesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned a violent gang attack on the town of Mirebalais, located 30 miles northeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The attack, attributed to the “Viv ansanm” gang, resulted in the indiscriminate killing and injury of several residents. Authorities also reported that the gang set fire to homes and vehicles while firing automatic weapons during the assault.

“I can tell you that the secretary general condemns a gang attack in Mirebalais Centre department, which reportedly resulted in the escape of more than 500 detainees from a local prison,” said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, during a briefing at UN Headquarters.

Guterres called for intensified efforts by Haitian authorities, with support from the international community, to restore security and protect civilians. He emphasized the need to create the conditions for the restoration of democratic institutions. “This includes ensuring that the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission and the Haitian National Police (PNH) are equipped with the required resources, the required logistics, and the required personnel to fulfill their mandate,” Dujarric stated.

Haitian police regain control of town

The Haitian National Police (PNH) regained control of the town after the violent incident. PNH Deputy Spokesperson Lionel Lazarre reported that the gang members attacked the police station on Monday, forcing officers to flee due to the station’s understaffing. The attackers also set fire to the police station and stormed the Mirebalais civil prison, opening all the cells and enabling the escape of more than 500 prisoners.

In a video shared on social media, a man can be seen wielding an automatic rifle as people around him shout, “We broke out the prisoners!” and chant, “They can’t stop us!” The attack sparked widespread panic, prompting many families to flee to neighboring towns, including Lascahobas, Boucan-Carré, and Hinche. The violence also caused the closure of schools, shops, public markets, and supermarkets, and paralyzed public transportation.

Lazarre stated that SWAT units and members of the elite Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) were deployed to Mirebalais via helicopter, successfully repelling the attackers. The police recaptured the police station and civil prison, and several gang members were fatally wounded during the operation. Firearms and ammunition were also recovered by the PNH.

Lazarre confirmed that the town is now under control, with specialized PNH units stationed in the area. Criminal gangs have been increasingly active in Haiti since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021, with the gangs aiming to overthrow the government and take full control of the capital, Port-au-Prince. These gangs have been responsible for numerous attacks, including those that have targeted women and children.

In response to the escalating violence, the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution in 2023 to establish the Kenya-led MSS mission, aimed at combating gang violence and restoring stability in Haiti.