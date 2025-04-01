Haiti gangs storm Mirebalais town, free 500 prisoners in deadly attack

In the early hours of Monday, March 31, the central Haitian town of Mirebalais became the latest target of the country’s escalating gang violence. Heavily armed members of the “Viv Ansanm” coalition launched a coordinated attack at around 3:00 a.m., setting homes and vehicles ablaze and firing indiscriminately, leaving multiple casualties in their wake.

The assault began in the Trianon area, the town’s southern entrance, triggering mass panic and forcing many families to flee to neighboring towns such as Lascahobas, Boucan-Carré, and Hinche. Local resistance groups, alongside Haitian National Police (PNH) officers, attempted to fend off the attackers but were ultimately overwhelmed due to the gangs’ superior firepower.

During the onslaught, gang members stormed the local police station, setting it on fire and forcing officers to flee. They then raided the Mirebalais civil prison, unlocking cells and freeing an estimated 500 inmates. PNH Deputy Spokesperson Lionel Lazarre confirmed the mass escape.

Authorities have since deployed additional police officers to the town and claim to have regained control. However, reports indicate that many of the escaped prisoners remain at large, raising concerns among residents about ongoing security threats.

This attack highlights the growing reach of Haiti’s gangs, which have traditionally operated in Port-au-Prince but are increasingly extending their influence into rural areas. Mirebalais is a strategic location, situated at a crossroads between the northern coast and the Dominican Republic, making it a valuable target for gangs seeking to control key transportation routes.

According to local sources, the attack was carried out by two gangs—400 Mawozo and “Taliban”—both of which are part of the Viv Ansanm alliance. The 400 Mawozo gang is notorious for kidnappings, particularly targeting buses traveling in and out of the capital. The “Taliban” gang, based in Canaan, a northern suburb of Port-au-Prince, has also been involved in widespread criminal activity.

The assault on Mirebalais came just days after the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti confirmed the killing of Kenyan police officer Benedict Kabiru in a separate gang attack. Kabiru was the second Kenyan officer to die while serving in Haiti.

According to the United Nations, over 5,600 people were killed in Haiti in 2024 due to gang violence, with an additional 2,212 injured and 1,494 kidnapped. Despite international efforts to assist the PNH in regaining control, gangs continue to operate with impunity.