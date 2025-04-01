NewsCaribbeanHaiti

Haiti gangs storm Mirebalais town, free 500 prisoners in deadly attack

Haiti police union
By Joanne Clark

In the early hours of Monday, March 31, the central Haitian town of Mirebalais became the latest target of the country’s escalating gang violence. Heavily armed members of the “Viv Ansanm” coalition launched a coordinated attack at around 3:00 a.m., setting homes and vehicles ablaze and firing indiscriminately, leaving multiple casualties in their wake.

The assault began in the Trianon area, the town’s southern entrance, triggering mass panic and forcing many families to flee to neighboring towns such as Lascahobas, Boucan-Carré, and Hinche. Local resistance groups, alongside Haitian National Police (PNH) officers, attempted to fend off the attackers but were ultimately overwhelmed due to the gangs’ superior firepower.

During the onslaught, gang members stormed the local police station, setting it on fire and forcing officers to flee. They then raided the Mirebalais civil prison, unlocking cells and freeing an estimated 500 inmates. PNH Deputy Spokesperson Lionel Lazarre confirmed the mass escape.

Authorities have since deployed additional police officers to the town and claim to have regained control. However, reports indicate that many of the escaped prisoners remain at large, raising concerns among residents about ongoing security threats.

This attack highlights the growing reach of Haiti’s gangs, which have traditionally operated in Port-au-Prince but are increasingly extending their influence into rural areas. Mirebalais is a strategic location, situated at a crossroads between the northern coast and the Dominican Republic, making it a valuable target for gangs seeking to control key transportation routes.

- Advertisement -

According to local sources, the attack was carried out by two gangs—400 Mawozo and “Taliban”—both of which are part of the Viv Ansanm alliance. The 400 Mawozo gang is notorious for kidnappings, particularly targeting buses traveling in and out of the capital. The “Taliban” gang, based in Canaan, a northern suburb of Port-au-Prince, has also been involved in widespread criminal activity.

The assault on Mirebalais came just days after the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti confirmed the killing of Kenyan police officer Benedict Kabiru in a separate gang attack. Kabiru was the second Kenyan officer to die while serving in Haiti.

According to the United Nations, over 5,600 people were killed in Haiti in 2024 due to gang violence, with an additional 2,212 injured and 1,494 kidnapped. Despite international efforts to assist the PNH in regaining control, gangs continue to operate with impunity.

More Stories

JAMAICAN WOMAN PINNACLE AWARDS 2025 HONOREES with Lyndon Taylor Founder and CEO Lyndon Taylor and Associates.jpg

History made at the inaugural Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala

The inaugural Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala made history on Saturday, March 29, at the prestigious Hilton Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay. Held in...
Bank of Jamaica (BOJ)

Bank of Jamaica reports 890% surge in internet banking fraud Since 2020

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has issued a stark warning over the alarming rise in internet banking fraud, which has increased by an astounding...
Bermuda Premier David Burt sacks two ministers in Cabinet reshuffle

Bermuda approves 18.8% pay raise for MPs and senators

Starting April 1, Bermuda's Members of Parliament (MPs) and Senators will see an 18.8% salary boost, the first such increase in 17 years, according...
St. Catherine labourer wins J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot

St. Catherine labourer wins J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot

A St. Catherine labourer has struck it big, winning the J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot. The lucky ticket, bearing the numbers 06, 10, 12,...
Former Guyana Finance Minister Winston Jordan

Former Guyana Finance Minister Winston Jordan faces misconduct charge

Guyana's former Minister of Finance Winston Jordan appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday to face a new charge of misconduct in public...
Haiti's new PM Alix Didier Fils-Aimé names 18-member Cabinet

Haiti Prime Minister calls for stronger Constitution amid political instability

Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé has called on citizens to support a stronger Constitution as the country grapples with ongoing security and political...
Antigua and Barbuda says it will accept nationals deported from the US

Antigua gov’t hires law firm as sale of megayacht is challenged in Florida court

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has retained a U.S.-based law firm to represent its interests in a legal dispute over the sale of...
Dominican Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX

Dominican Republic suspends judicial notifications in Haiti

The Dominican Republic has temporarily suspended judicial notification services in Haiti, citing the growing insecurity and escalating violence in the neighboring country. The Ministry of...
Falmouth sign

Falmouth gets new Jam-Iconic Experience sign to celebrate town’s history

The town of Falmouth, Jamaica, now has its own "Jam-Iconic Experience" sign, unveiled on Friday, March 28, by Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett,...
US CBP files federal criminal complaint against Caribbean nationals in US Virgin Islands

CBP files federal criminal complaint against Caribbean nationals in US Virgin Islands

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have filed a federal criminal complaint against five individuals found illegally present in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport plans runway expansion to boost capacity and...

Skip to content