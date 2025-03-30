NewsCaribbeanHaiti

UN Human Rights Chief warns Haiti crisis has reached breaking point

Over 1,400 killed, hundreds kidnapped in Haiti this year – UN
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has issued a stark warning about the deteriorating situation in Haiti, describing it as an escalating humanitarian and security crisis that demands urgent international attention.

Speaking at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council on Friday, Türk urged global and regional stakeholders, including the media, to intensify focus on the crisis, emphasizing that “the Haitian people cannot be forgotten.”

Türk painted a grim picture of the worsening violence, noting that armed gangs have expanded their control over once-secure areas in Port-au-Prince, capturing key infrastructure and launching coordinated attacks that often overwhelm security forces. He revealed that between July 1, 2024, and February 28 this year, 4,239 people were killed and 1,356 injured, with 92 percent of casualties caused by firearms.

“Gangs are brutally punishing those who defy their rules or are suspected of collaborating with police or self-defense groups,” Türk said, pausing as he reflected on the severity of the violence. He highlighted that gangs are increasingly using mass killings, sexual violence, and abductions to terrorize communities, with more than 700 kidnappings documented during the reporting period.

Illegal firearms continue to fuel the violence, with estimates suggesting that between 270,000 and 500,000 weapons are circulating in Haiti, the vast majority trafficked from outside the country. Türk stressed the urgent need for the full implementation of the UN Security Council’s arms embargo and targeted sanctions.

Meanwhile, self-defense groups and angry mobs have resorted to lynching suspected gang members, sometimes in the presence of Haitian police officers. He acknowledged the efforts of the Haitian National Police but warned that the force is overwhelmed and under-resourced, calling for the rapid deployment of the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission.

The crisis has also fueled a catastrophic humanitarian situation. Over one million people have been displaced, with 40,000 forced to flee in the past few weeks alone. Food insecurity is worsening, with 5.5 million Haitians facing acute hunger and 6,000 living in famine-like conditions. Nearly half a million children are displaced, and malnutrition rates continue to climb.

Türk warned that without immediate action to curb arms trafficking and restore security, any efforts to stabilize Haiti will be short-lived. “The political transition, which held so much hope, is hanging by a thread,” he said, urging the international community to act decisively before the situation spirals further out of control.

 

