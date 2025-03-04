NewsCaribbeanGuyana

UK and France condemn Venezuelan naval incursion into Guyana’s waters

By Sheri-kae McLeod

The United Kingdom and France have strongly condemned a March 1 incursion by a Venezuelan Coast Guard vessel into Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) near the Stabroek Block oil reservoir.

The incident, which involved the Venezuelan patrol ship approaching oil platforms operating in Guyana’s waters, has further intensified the long-standing border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela.

In a statement, France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs expressed “concern” over the Venezuelan action and called on Caracas to respect Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. France also urged Venezuela to adhere to the principles of international law and the December 1, 2023, order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which instructed Venezuela to refrain from any unilateral actions that could alter the status quo off the coast of Essequibo.

The UK’s Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, described the breach as a “serious provocative act” and reaffirmed Britain’s steadfast support for Guyana’s internationally recognized territorial boundaries. Lammy also called on Venezuela to desist from such actions, which he said threaten regional stability.

US and CARICOM also back Guyana

The condemnations from the UK and France follow similar statements issued last week by the United States and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the incident “unacceptable” and warned of potential consequences for the Maduro regime if such provocations continue. CARICOM, meanwhile, described Venezuela’s actions as “acts of aggression and provocation” that violate international law and the 2023 Argyle Declaration. The regional body also reiterated its “unequivocal and unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana.”

Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali condemned the incident in a national address, describing it as a “matter of grave concern.” He emphasized that Guyana’s maritime boundaries are recognized internationally and disclosed that the government has formally protested the incident to Venezuela. President Ali also reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Venezuelan Ambassador to express Guyana’s objections, and additional patrols from the Guyana Coast Guard have been deployed to the Stabroek Block.

The incident has sparked anxiety among the hundreds of workers aboard the oil platforms, including the FPSO Prosperity, which was reportedly approached by the Venezuelan vessel. According to reports, the Venezuelan Coast Guard issued a radio message claiming the vessels were operating in disputed waters, a claim Guyana has categorically rejected.

The incursion is the latest flare-up in a border dispute that has simmered for decades, centering on the oil-rich Essequibo region, which comprises nearly two-thirds of Guyana’s territory. The dispute is currently before the International Court of Justice for a final ruling.

