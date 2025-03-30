Trinidad receives 11 nationals deported from the US

The Ministry of National Security in Trinidad has confirmed that 11 out of an expected 14 nationals deported from the United States arrived in the country early Friday morning.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said it had received advance notice from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) through the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs. To facilitate the deportation, the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority granted an international commercial air transport permit for a chartered flight.

Upon arrival at Piarco International Airport, the 11 deportees—10 men and one woman—were processed by local immigration authorities in accordance with established protocols. However, law enforcement officers immediately detained the female deportee due to two outstanding local warrants.

The ministry assured the public that relevant law enforcement agencies in Trinidad and Tobago are coordinating closely with their U.S. counterparts regarding the repatriated individuals. It also stated that “all necessary measures have been implemented to monitor these individuals as they reintegrate into society.”

The deportations come just days after Prime Minister Stuart Young met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss security, energy, and other matters. The government has not disclosed the reasons for the deportations, but authorities emphasize that they are taking appropriate steps to manage the situation.