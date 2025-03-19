Trinidad police seize $10M worth of ‘Creepy Colombian’ marijuana

Trinidad and Tobago police seized 99 kilograms of high-grade marijuana, valued at over $10 million, during a highway stop-and-search operation in La Horquetta on Sunday night.

According to a police report, officers from the Highway Patrol Task Force were conducting a routine operation around 10:15 p.m. on March 17 when they received intelligence about a gold Nissan Tiida suspected of transporting firearms. The vehicle was spotted on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway and subsequently intercepted.

Upon searching the car, officers discovered several large plastic-wrapped packages and two crocus bags filled with smaller brown rectangular packets. A closer inspection confirmed the contents to be marijuana.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was immediately arrested and charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. Both the suspect and the seized drugs were taken to the Special Investigations Unit, where further analysis confirmed the narcotics to be “Creepy Colombian cannabis,” with an estimated street value of $10,864,953.

“Creepy Colombian” is a term used to describe a potent strain of marijuana originating from Colombia, known for its high THC content and strong psychoactive effects.

The suspect was later transferred to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch in Barataria as investigations continue.

Senior Superintendent Garvin Simon of the Highway Patrol emphasized the importance of road interception exercises in crime prevention.

“Road stop-and-search exercises are a critical component of crime-fighting efforts, allowing law enforcement to intercept illegal drugs, firearms, and wanted persons before they can cause harm,” Simon stated.

Trinidad’s police have not disclosed further details about the suspect as inquiries remain ongoing.