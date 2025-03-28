NewsCaribbeanTrinidad & Tobago

Trinidad High Court rules police tattoo policy unconstitutional

Trinidad court ruling
By Jovani Davis

A High Court ruling has declared the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) tattoo policy for recruits unconstitutional, awarding $300,000 in damages to Daawuud Mohammed, a recruit who was disqualified because of his tattoos.

Justice Westmin James found that Mohammed’s disqualification violated his constitutional rights, including equality before the law, equality of treatment, and freedom of expression. Mohammed, who passed all stages of the recruitment process except for his final interview, was barred from proceeding in June 2023 due to tattoos on his right bicep and left triceps. One tattoo displayed his daughter’s name, and the other a Quranic verse.

Despite undergoing tattoo removal procedures, Mohammed was still denied entry into the police service as his tattoos were not fully removed. It wasn’t until he filed legal action that he was allowed to continue with his application and eventually began training in July 2024.

Justice James noted that Mohammed’s case mirrored a previous one involving a recruit disqualified for a ninja star tattoo, in which Justice Frank Seepersad ruled the tattoo policy illegal and discriminatory in 2011. The State chose not to appeal that decision, yet continued to enforce the policy against Mohammed.

“No corrective action was taken to address his situation in light of the court’s ruling,” Justice James stated, pointing out that it took nearly a year and a legal claim before Mohammed was allowed to complete his final interview and start training.

- Advertisement -

The judge criticized the police for failing to update their recruitment procedures, noting that the tattoo policy was arbitrary and discriminatory. “There is no reasonable justification for this policy,” he said, highlighting that tattoos on recruits’ hands or visible beyond the sleeve cuff were prohibited, even though Mohammed’s tattoos would have been covered by his uniform.

The policy also allowed serving officers to have tattoos, creating a disparity between recruits and existing staff. “The policy remains arbitrary and irrational,” James said, emphasizing that tattoos are a form of self-expression protected under the right to freedom of expression.

As a result of the ruling, James was awarded $25,000 for lost opportunity, $125,000 for distress, and $150,000 in vindicatory damages. The judge said the ongoing enforcement of the unconstitutional policy, despite its earlier declaration of unconstitutionality, made the award necessary.

“This case underscores the unfairness of the TTPS tattoo policy,” James concluded. “By continuing to defend this policy, the State has sent a message of exclusion and non-acceptance, which harms both recruits and the public’s trust in law enforcement.”

Anand Ramlogan, SC, Kent Samlal, Jared Jagroo, Natasha Bisram, and Asha Ramlal represented Mohammed, while Coreen Findley and Kadine Matthew represented the State.

 

More Stories

heatwaves climate crisis

WMO report highlights climate crisis in Latin America and the Caribbean

A new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reveals the devastating impact of climate extremes on the Caribbean and Latin American region in...
chet greene antigua

Antigua will maintain relationships with China, Europe, and US

Foreign Affairs Minister E.P. Chet Greene has emphasized the need for Antigua and Barbuda to maintain strong relationships with global powers such as Europe,...
China displeased with Guyana, US talks

China criticizes growing U.S.-Guyana ties after Rubio’s visit

China’s government voiced strong objections Friday to the deepening relationship between the United States and Guyana, just a day after U.S. Secretary of State...
Violence haiti

Widespread blackouts deepen Haiti’s humanitarian crisis

A prolonged blackout in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, is deepening an already dire humanitarian crisis, as escalating gang violence prevents critical repairs and disrupts daily...
Guyana U.S. venezuela

US warns Venezuela against attacking Guyana, saying ‘it would not end well’

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a stern warning to Venezuela, cautioning that any military action against Guyana or attacks on...
CARICOM Eminent Person Group ends visit to Haiti

Bruce Golding warns Haiti is close to becoming a failed state

Former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding warned Wednesday that Haiti is "perilously close" to being a failed state, urging the international community to take...
Ralph Gonsalves St. Vincent

Gonsalves warns of economic impact on Caribbean from US tariffs on Chinese ships

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves issued a strong warning on Wednesday about the potential severe economic consequences for the...
fake currency Trinidad

Trinidad police detain two suspects, including soldier, fake currency scam

Police in Trinidad and Tobago have detained two suspects, including a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, in connection with a fake...
Eid-ul-Fitr Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago announces Eid-ul-Fitr and Shouter Baptist Liberation Day as public holidays

Trinidad and Tobago is set to enjoy a long weekend as the Office of the President announced that President Paula-Mae Weekes has declared Sunday,...
Antigua and Barbuda to host investment conference in March 2025

Antigua and Barbuda announces National Census Day on June 25

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has called on all residents of Antigua and Barbuda, regardless of their citizenship or immigration status, to fully participate in...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
heatwaves climate crisis

WMO report highlights climate crisis in Latin America and the Caribbean

Skip to content