Trinidad government disappointed in UK visa requirement

Trinidad and Tobago Amery Browne
Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Amery Browne.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Trinidad and Tobago Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr. Amery Browne has expressed disappointment over the United Kingdom’s sudden decision to impose visa requirements for all Trinidad and Tobago nationals traveling to Britain.

The British High Commission in Port of Spain announced on March 12 that, effective immediately, TT nationals must obtain a visa before traveling to the UK, including for short visits. The decision follows what UK authorities described as a “significant increase” in TT nationals arriving in the UK as visitors and subsequently claiming asylum, which they deemed a misuse of the immigration system.

“The UK’s relationship with Trinidad and Tobago remains a strong and friendly one,” the British High Commission stated. “This decision has not been taken lightly, and the UK government regularly reviews its visa and immigration policies to ensure they remain effective.”

However, Browne criticized the move, questioning whether it was a proportionate response.

“This move is within their rights as a sovereign nation, but we do not see it as a proportionate response to what UK authorities conveyed to us, which was their observation that a relatively small number of TT nationals were misusing the UK immigration system,” Browne said.

He added that the TT government had taken note of the decision and would continue discussions with UK officials.

“We have indicated our disappointment with the new visa requirement and will continue our consistent engagement with our UK counterparts. We are not of the view that regular travelers to the UK should be negatively affected by a relatively small number of persons who have been trying to abuse the British immigration system,” Browne said.

Six-week transition period for ETA holders

The new visa rules come just two months after the UK introduced the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system for TT citizens, which allowed them to enter the UK for multiple short trips over a two-year period at a cost of £10.

British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Jon Dean, stated in a video announcement that there would be a six-week transition period for travelers who had already booked trips and received their ETAs before the March 12 announcement. These individuals can still enter the UK without a visa until April 23. TT nationals currently in the UK will not be affected for the duration of their visit, but they will need a visa to re-enter once they leave.

“The changes announced today align Trinidad and Tobago with many other visa national countries with which the UK shares close and friendly ties,” Dean said. “We understand that travel is important for families, businesses, and cultural connections. The introduction of visitor visas is designed to support safe and secure travel while ensuring the UK’s borders remain protected.”

Visa application process in Trinidad

To facilitate the new requirements, the UK’s Visa Application Centre in Port of Spain will operate five days a week. Applicants must submit an online application at www.gov.uk, pay the necessary fees, and schedule an appointment to provide their biometric details and passport.

The UK government aims to process applications within 15 UK working days, and travelers can apply up to three months in advance.

A standard six-month multiple-entry visa will cost £115, with longer validity options available. The visa will allow travel for tourism, business, short-term study, and other permitted activities.

Despite the new restrictions, the British High Commission emphasized that Trinidad and Tobago remains an important Commonwealth partner and that the UK remains committed to maintaining strong ties between the two nations.

