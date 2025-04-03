NewsCaribbeanTrinidad & Tobago

Trinidad attorney general seeks $4M in defamation case against opposition leader

Trinidad Attorney General
By Joanne Clark

Trinidad and Tobago’s Attorney General Camille Robinson-Regis has formally requested $4 million in compensation from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for defamatory statements made during a United National Congress (UNC) Cottage Meeting on March 17.

The demand comes after a pre-action protocol letter was sent to Persad-Bissessar on March 28 by Robinson-Regis’ attorney, Anthony Manwah, initiating defamation proceedings.

The statements in question, which were widely circulated through a YouTube video viewed approximately 31,000 times, included claims regarding Robinson-Regis’ professional credentials and involvement in financial controversies. Specifically, Persad-Bissessar raised concerns about Robinson-Regis’ alleged lack of a practising certificate from the Law Association, a past $143,000 bank deposit, and the use of a credit card. Persad-Bissessar also questioned the legitimacy of Robinson-Regis’ appointment as Attorney General.

Manwah stated that Persad-Bissessar’s remarks, both directly and inferentially, were “undeniably defamatory” and “falsely and maliciously” made with the intent to damage Robinson-Regis’ reputation, both personally and professionally. He added that the comments implied that Robinson-Regis was under police investigation, had committed financial crimes, was unfit to serve as Attorney General, and was dishonest in her financial dealings.

According to the letter, the statements have significantly tarnished Robinson-Regis’ good name and brought her into disrepute, particularly in the lead-up to the upcoming general election. Manwah criticized the Opposition Leader for making these allegations without conducting due diligence or considering the legal consequences of such false statements.

- Advertisement -

In response, Robinson-Regis is demanding not only monetary compensation but also a “full and unequivocal retraction and apology,” which must be published in all daily newspapers and their online platforms at Persad-Bissessar’s expense. Additionally, she has requested that the YouTube video in question be amended to remove the defamatory content.

Manwah further stated that if no satisfactory response is received within 28 days, legal action will be taken, and the case will be “expeditiously prosecuted.”

Robinson-Regis became the Trinidad attorney general last month.

More Stories

cannabis

Dominica launches National Cannabis Advisory Committee

The Government of Dominica has officially launched the National Cannabis Advisory Committee, marking a significant step towards establishing a sustainable and well-regulated cannabis industry...
Donald Trump tariff

Caribbean nations react to US reciprocal tariffs announcement

Caribbean countries are assessing the potential economic fallout from sweeping new tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, with some governments seeking talks with...
Confessed SSL fraudster Jean Ann Panton charged

Jean Ann Panton to stand trial in SSL fraud case May 2026

Jean Ann Panton, the lone accused in the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), is set to stand trial on May...
Donald Trump tariff

Trump slaps 10% tariff on most Caribbean countries, including Jamaica

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on April 2, 2025, a 10% tariff on exports from most Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, to the American market....
mario joseph

Renowed Haitian human rights lawyer Mario Joseph dies at 62

Mario Joseph, a prominent human rights attorney in Haiti who fought against injustice for decades, has died at the age of 62. Joseph passed away...
Guyana’s APNU and AFC leaders

Talks between Guyana’s APNU and AFC stall as coalition deadline passes

Efforts to revive a political alliance between two of Guyana’s main opposition parties—the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change...
Dominica’s Government urges Dominicans to educate themselves on crypto-currency sector

Dominica’s PM responds to opposition criticism on passage of electoral reform bills

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has issued a statement defending the recent passage of three crucial electoral reform bills in the Dominican Parliament. The bills, which...
Trinidad and Tobago among winners of World Summit Awards 2024

Trinidad and Tobago among winners of World Summit Awards 2024

Trinidad and Tobago has been named one of the 45 winners of the prestigious World Summit Awards (WSA) 2024, recognized for its initiatives that...
Haiti police union

UN Secretary General condemns gang attack in Mirebalais, Haiti

On Tuesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned a violent gang attack on the town of Mirebalais, located 30 miles northeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The...
jamaica crime violence

Jamaica sees 35% decline in murders and 64% drop in violent crime

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced significant reductions in violent crime in Jamaica, with murders down 35% and overall violent...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
cannabis

Dominica launches National Cannabis Advisory Committee

Skip to content