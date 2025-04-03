Trinidad attorney general seeks $4M in defamation case against opposition leader

Trinidad and Tobago’s Attorney General Camille Robinson-Regis has formally requested $4 million in compensation from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for defamatory statements made during a United National Congress (UNC) Cottage Meeting on March 17.

The demand comes after a pre-action protocol letter was sent to Persad-Bissessar on March 28 by Robinson-Regis’ attorney, Anthony Manwah, initiating defamation proceedings.

The statements in question, which were widely circulated through a YouTube video viewed approximately 31,000 times, included claims regarding Robinson-Regis’ professional credentials and involvement in financial controversies. Specifically, Persad-Bissessar raised concerns about Robinson-Regis’ alleged lack of a practising certificate from the Law Association, a past $143,000 bank deposit, and the use of a credit card. Persad-Bissessar also questioned the legitimacy of Robinson-Regis’ appointment as Attorney General.

Manwah stated that Persad-Bissessar’s remarks, both directly and inferentially, were “undeniably defamatory” and “falsely and maliciously” made with the intent to damage Robinson-Regis’ reputation, both personally and professionally. He added that the comments implied that Robinson-Regis was under police investigation, had committed financial crimes, was unfit to serve as Attorney General, and was dishonest in her financial dealings.

According to the letter, the statements have significantly tarnished Robinson-Regis’ good name and brought her into disrepute, particularly in the lead-up to the upcoming general election. Manwah criticized the Opposition Leader for making these allegations without conducting due diligence or considering the legal consequences of such false statements.

In response, Robinson-Regis is demanding not only monetary compensation but also a “full and unequivocal retraction and apology,” which must be published in all daily newspapers and their online platforms at Persad-Bissessar’s expense. Additionally, she has requested that the YouTube video in question be amended to remove the defamatory content.

Manwah further stated that if no satisfactory response is received within 28 days, legal action will be taken, and the case will be “expeditiously prosecuted.”

Robinson-Regis became the Trinidad attorney general last month.