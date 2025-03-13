Trial date set for former Barbados deputy speaker Neil Rowe in unlawful sexual intercourse case

The trial of former Barbados Deputy Speaker of Parliament Neil Rowe, who is facing an unlawful sexual intercourse charge, is set to begin on March 25.

Rowe, 45, is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent or acting recklessly as to whether she consented on September 18, 2022. The case was committed to the High Court in September 2023 by Magistrate Deidre McKenna.

Rowe was arrested and then granted BDS$10,000 bail after the prosecution raised no objection.

During a Supreme Court appearance on Tuesday, the trial was postponed to March 25 due to scheduling conflicts involving Principal State Counsel Olivia Davis and ongoing court matters.

Rowe, who previously did not enter a plea to the indictable charge, was removed as deputy speaker in January 2024. The ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP), which holds all 30 parliamentary seats, voted for his removal after Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business, Santia Bradshaw, moved a motion to rescind his appointment.

At the time, Prime Minister Mia Mottley defended the decision, stating it would allow Rowe to focus on the legal matter while ensuring Parliament remained free from private controversies involving its members.

“It is a judgment of all of us that he be allowed the time to allow himself to deal with this matter and indeed to be able to ensure that his assertion of innocence is capable of being pursued,” Mottley said.

She has also urged members of the BLP party and supporters not to intervene in the case.

“It is not our place to intervene in the process of justice, but rather to secure the integrity of the critical institutions that preserve the rights of the individual in this country. And to ensure law, order, and indeed good governance in Barbados,” she said.

Mottley said the situation is not easy for the persons involved, saying “but as a responsible political party, we must acknowledge the rights of each of them.”

While Rowe was stripped of his deputy speaker role, Mottley confirmed that he remains the elected parliamentary representative for St. Michael North West.