NewsCaribbeanBarbados

Trial date set for former Barbados deputy speaker Neil Rowe in unlawful sexual intercourse case

1Neil Rowe Barbados
By Joanne Clark

The trial of former Barbados Deputy Speaker of Parliament Neil Rowe, who is facing an unlawful sexual intercourse charge, is set to begin on March 25.

Rowe, 45, is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent or acting recklessly as to whether she consented on September 18, 2022. The case was committed to the High Court in September 2023 by Magistrate Deidre McKenna.

Rowe was arrested and then granted BDS$10,000 bail after the prosecution raised no objection.

During a Supreme Court appearance on Tuesday, the trial was postponed to March 25 due to scheduling conflicts involving Principal State Counsel Olivia Davis and ongoing court matters.

Rowe, who previously did not enter a plea to the indictable charge, was removed as deputy speaker in January 2024. The ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP), which holds all 30 parliamentary seats, voted for his removal after Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business, Santia Bradshaw, moved a motion to rescind his appointment.

- Advertisement -

At the time, Prime Minister Mia Mottley defended the decision, stating it would allow Rowe to focus on the legal matter while ensuring Parliament remained free from private controversies involving its members.

“It is a judgment of all of us that he be allowed the time to allow himself to deal with this matter and indeed to be able to ensure that his assertion of innocence is capable of being pursued,” Mottley said.

She has also urged members of the BLP party and supporters not to intervene in the case.

“It is not our place to intervene in the process of justice, but rather to secure the integrity of the critical institutions that preserve the rights of the individual in this country. And to ensure law, order, and indeed good governance in Barbados,” she said.

Mottley said the situation is not easy for the persons involved, saying “but as a responsible political party, we must acknowledge the rights of each of them.”

While Rowe was stripped of his deputy speaker role, Mottley confirmed that he remains the elected parliamentary representative for St. Michael North West.

More Stories

Barbados PM Mia Mottley

Barbados PM Mia Mottley prepared to have US visa revoked over Cuban medical missions

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has declared her unwavering support for the Cuban health brigade programme, stating she is willing to have her United...
Climate change leaves the Bahamas with huge debt, country seeks help

Bahamas rejects claims of forced labor in Cuban medical missions

The Bahamas government has firmly rejected any suggestion that the country is engaged in forced labour, responding to recent statements concerning the Cuban health...
Belize Government agrees to resumption of increments for public officers

John Briceño and PUP secure landslide victory in Belize general election

Belize’s Prime Minister and People’s United Party (PUP) leader John Briceño has declared the nation’s March 12 general election as a “resounding affirmation” of...
Grenada foodie

Grenada named best Caribbean island for foodies by UK consumer survey

Grenada has been ranked the Top Overall Caribbean Island and the Best Destination for Foodies in a prestigious survey conducted by Which? Travel, the...
Nicholas Kee

Jamaican Nicholas Kee wins regional title at Commonwealth Youth Awards

Jamaican innovator Nicholas Kee has been named the regional winner for the Caribbean at the 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work....
St. Lucia Prime Minister

St. Lucia records historic drop in unemployment

St. Lucia’s unemployment rate has reached a historic low, dropping to 8.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to newly released data from...
Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Caribbean before end of March

The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, is expected to visit the Caribbean before the end of March to engage in discussions on...
Ralph Gonsalves

SVG PM stands firm on Cuban medical missions: ‘I won’t let people die to keep a visa’

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has made it clear that he is willing to sacrifice his U.S. visa rather...
Jamaican gov’t slashes import bond for new-car dealers

Jamaican gov’t slashes import bond for new-car dealers

In a move aimed at stimulating economic growth and easing financial strain on auto dealers, the Jamaican government has slashed the bond on duties...
UK visa requirement

UK imposes visa requirement on Trinidad and Tobago nationals

In a significant shift to its immigration policy, the United Kingdom has introduced a visa requirement for all visitors from Trinidad and Tobago, effective...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
CONCACAF Beach Soccer Bahamas

T&T and Bahamas fall short in CONCACAF Beach Soccer opener

Skip to content