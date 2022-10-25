Former deputy speaker Neil Rowe released on bail

Former deputy speaker of the Barbados Parliament, and government legislator, Neil Rowe, will re-appear in a magistrate’s court January 30 next year, after he appeared in court Monday on a charge of rape.

Rowe was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Deidre McKenna, in the Oistins Magistrate’s Court.

Rowe, who allegedly committed the offence on September 18, was granted BDS$10,000 (One BDS$=US$0.50 cents) bail after the prosecution raised no objection.

King’s Counsel Roger Forde, one of two layers representing Neil Rowe, told reporters after the court hearing that he had serious concerns about information regarding the case which had been placed in the public domain via social media.

He said such leaking of information, some allegedly from the contents of a police station diary, could prejudice the position of any female in Barbados who wanted to make reports to the Barbados Police Service.

“It’s not fair to women in Barbados,” Forde told the court.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley says she has “every confidence in the independence and the integrity of the Barbados Police Force,” after the member of the ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) was detained by police over the weekend.

“It is not our place to intervene in the process of justice, but rather to secure the integrity of the critical institutions that preserve the rights of the individual in this country. And to ensure law, order, and indeed good governance in Barbados.”

Mottley said the situation is not easy for the persons involved, saying “but as a responsible political party, we must acknowledge the rights of each of them.

Earlier, Mottley had indicated that the Member of Parliament for St. Thomas, Cynthia Forde, will be nominated for the position of deputy speaker in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, replacing Rowe.

