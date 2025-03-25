Tobago wants Sandals hotel, but on its own terms: Farley Augustine

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has made it clear that while the island welcomes a Sandals-branded hotel, it must be on its own terms.

Speaking at the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) convention and presentation of candidates at Rovanel’s Resort, Augustine dismissed claims made by former Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley that Tobagonians outright rejected the project six years ago.

Augustine responded directly to Rowley’s accusations that he and Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke were responsible for the collapse of the Sandals deal. He insisted that the original proposal was rejected because it was undemocratic, lacked economic feasibility, and failed to meet environmental standards.

“Tobagonians never had a problem with Sandals or any branded hotel whatsoever,” Augustine stated. “It is unfair to suggest that Tobago rejected Sandals just for the sake of rejecting Sandals. That is untrue. The project simply did not meet our standards.”

His comments come in the wake of renewed discussions about Sandals potentially investing in Tobago. At the opening of the ANR Robinson International Airport terminal on March 15, Rowley revealed that he had re-engaged Sandals’ executive chairman, Adam Stewart, to reconsider the investment. Rowley also urged Augustine and Duke to participate in future discussions with the company and Prime Minister Stuart Young.

However, Augustine stressed that the THA must lead any negotiations concerning Tobago’s tourism industry. “For you to sit in Port of Spain and decide for us, this is what you want, I am saying to you, there is a Tobago House of Assembly, and in the Fifth Schedule is tourism. If it is a matter relative to tourism, it starts and ends with the Tobago House of Assembly, not with a one percent prime minister.”

The Sandals project has become a focal point in the ongoing political battle ahead of the April 28 general election. Augustine declared that the TPP was ready for the fight, emphasizing that the election is crucial for Tobago’s autonomy.

“This may be Tobago’s last opportunity to be in a strong negotiating position on autonomy,” he warned, adding that the TPP’s candidates, David Thomas (Tobago East) and Joel Sampson (Tobago West), will push for a more favorable autonomy bill in Parliament if elected.

Rowley had defended his efforts to bring Sandals to Tobago, lamenting that one of his greatest regrets as prime minister was failing to secure the hotel project. He maintained that Sandals had been interested in Tobago but was driven away by opposition voices. “We chased them away. Accused them of all manner of evil,” he remarked, insisting that Tobago’s economic potential remains untapped.

As discussions over the Sandals project continue, Augustine reaffirmed that Tobago remains open to negotiations with Sandals or any other major hotel brand—provided they respect the island’s economic, environmental, and democratic standards.