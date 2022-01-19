The GRAMMYS Has A New Date And Location

The 64th annual Grammy Awards showcase initially set for January 31 at the Crupto.com Arena in Los Angeles, will now take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3.

The awards will recognize the eligibility year’s best recordings, compositions, and artists, from September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021. The organizers revealed the nominations via a virtual Livestream on November 23, 2021.

South African comedian Trevor Noah, who hosted the ceremony on March 14, 2021, will host again this year.

Jon Baptiste has received the most nominations with 11, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R, and Justin Bieber, who have eight nominations each.

On January 5, 2022, the Recording Academy postponed the ceremony indefinitely due to health and safety concerns related to the Omicron variant, and on January 18, 2022, it announced the rescheduled date and location for the ceremony.

Six Jamaicans will vie for the Grammy in the Best Reggae Album category. These include recording artists Spice for her album 10; Sean Paul for Live N Livin; songstress Etana for Pajoma; Jesse Royal for Royal; Gramps Morgan for Positive Vibration and American band Soja for Beauty in the Silence.

Other Jamaicans of musical influence nominated for Grammy awards in different categories include Buju Banton, nominated for Album Of The Year. This nomination follows his accreditation for his vocal contribution to Kanye West’s album Donda dedicated to his mother of the same name, for the song Believe What I Say.

Shenseea, for her work on Donda as well for Album Of The Year. She is credited for her songwriting and vocals on OK OK Pt 2 and Pure Souls featuring Roddy Rich, which peaked at number 12 and number 52 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

BEAM, a Jamaica-born artist has also received two nominations for Album Of The Year. He is the son of reggae/gospel legend Papa San. BEAM’s nominations are for his contributions to Justin Bieber’s Justice—where BEAM is featured on the song Love You Different, and co-wrote There She Go featuring Lil Uzi Vert—and Kanye West’s DONDA—where he co-wrote Pure Souls and OK Ok pt 2. He is also featured on the Major Lazer album Music Is the Weapon, which received a nomination in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album.

In the Best Dance/Electronic Album category, Major Lazer, a DJ trio of Diplo, Jamaica’s Walshy Fire, and Ape Drums, which originated from Kingston, is among the six contenders with their ‘Music Is The Weapon’ (Reloaded) project.

Jamaican-American singer Masego picked up a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album with his EP titled, Studying Abroad: Extended Stay.