Suriname confirms presence of Omicron virus

As cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continue to be identified worldwide, Suriname is the latest Caribbean country to confirm its presence.

The Health Ministry provided no details, but emphasized the benefit and necessity of vaccinating against COVD-19.

“With the presence of the Omicron variant in Suriname, it is now strongly recommended to vaccinate and adhere to all preventive measures to prevent serious disease and prevent its spread,” the ministry said.

Public Health, which regularly collects COVID-19 samples for genetic sequencing abroad, said the results of the latest batch of samples confirmed the presence of the Omicron even as public officials indicated the presence of the virus amid a spike in cases since the start of the new year.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health says a record 924 new cases were reported on January 10, with a total of 58,629 people testing positive for the virus since March 2020.

The Dutch-speaking Caribbean country has recorded 1, 198 deaths from the virus.

/CMC