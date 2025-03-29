Supreme Court lifts injunction on Portmore parish legislation

The Supreme Court has lifted the injunction that blocked the Jamaican government’s plan to make Portmore the island’s 15th parish, allowing the legislation to move forward.

The ruling means the Parishes (Amendment) Act, 2025, can now proceed, but the government must ensure all constitutional requirements are met before implementation.

Both the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the opposition People’s National Party (PNP) welcomed the decision, though they remain divided on the issue. The lawsuit, filed by PNP members including MP Fitz Jackson and Portmore Mayor Leon Thomas, sought to prevent the designation, arguing it could disrupt electoral boundaries. However, the court declined to extend the injunction after hearing arguments from both sides.

Attorney General Dr. Derrick McKoy expressed satisfaction, stating, “We are very happy with the consent order. It sets out clearly what Minister McKenzie said the Government of Jamaica would be doing with the passage of the Parishes (Amendment) Act, 2025.”

MP Alando Terrelonge, a strong advocate for Portmore’s parish status, called the ruling a victory for residents. “Parish status is something I have championed, and this Government will continue to take the necessary administrative steps to deliver on this promise in keeping with the wishes of the people,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Opposition’s concerns and legal hurdles

While the injunction is lifted, the government must delay implementation or provide 30 days’ written notice if it wishes to proceed earlier. The PNP argued this requirement validates its concerns. “The fact that the court has compelled the Government to give an undertaking—effectively halting their unlawful actions—demonstrates the seriousness of their disregard for due process,” the PNP stated.

Fitz Jackson warned that enforcing the law without constitutional compliance could lead to electoral instability, accusing the JLP of attempting to “gerrymander constituency boundaries” before the next general elections. The opposition’s case was backed by the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ), which warned that new parish boundaries could impact four constituencies, 13 electoral divisions, and nearly 400 polling stations in St. Catherine.

Government attorneys countered that the amendment strictly designates Portmore as a parish and does not affect House of Representatives elections. They also pointed to prior consultations with the ECJ in 2022 and 2024.

Former ECJ Chairman Professor Errol Miller suggested that if constitutional procedures are followed, Portmore could officially attain parish status by early 2026. With the Supreme Court’s ruling, the legal battle appears settled, but the issue remains a political flashpoint ahead of the elections.