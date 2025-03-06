NewsCaribbeanSt. Vincent & the Grenadines

St. Vincent government officially acquires Balliceaux Island

Balliceaux Island St. Vincent
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines announced on Thursday that Balliceaux Island has officially become part of the nation’s patrimony. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves revealed the move to lawmakers, emphasizing the cultural and historical significance of the island.

The acquisition, finalized as of Wednesday, was made under the Land Acquisition Act, allowing the Governor-General to declare land for public use. In this case, the land on Balliceaux will be preserved as a cultural and historic memorial site.

According to Gonsalves, the Governor-General, acting on the advice of the Cabinet, has declared that the approximately 323-acre island, located in the Grenadines, will be vested in the Crown. This includes all rights to the land, water, and associated privileges.

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

“The lands shall be vested absolutely in the Crown, and this declaration secures Balliceaux as part of our national patrimony,” Gonsalves stated. “This acquisition will ensure that Balliceaux is preserved for future generations as a symbol of our history.”

Balliceaux Island holds deep historical importance to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, particularly due to its role in the tragic history of the Garifuna and Kalinago peoples. In 1795, over 2,000 Garifuna and Kalinago were exiled to the island by the British, where many perished due to harsh conditions. This event, known as the Balliceaux massacre, is a key part of the region’s colonial history and has long been a site of cultural memory for the Garifuna people.

- Advertisement -

The acquisition of the island is part of the government’s broader efforts to preserve and honor its cultural heritage. Gonsalves had previously pledged in March 2024 that his government would acquire the island in recognition of its historical significance.

The island is situated about five miles off the southern coast of St. Vincent, in the Caribbean Sea, and is largely uninhabited today. Its rugged terrain, combined with its historical backdrop, makes it a site of both historical and symbolic importance, further emphasizing the government’s dedication to preserving such significant locations within the nation’s patrimony.

More Stories

JetBlue

JetBlue extends suspension of flights to Haiti amid ongoing civil unrest

JetBlue Airways announced on Wednesday that it is extending its suspension of flights to Haiti’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince until at least...
British Virgin Islands Education Minister Sharie de Castro

British Virgin Islands education minister announces metal detectors at high school

British Virgin Islands Education Minister Sharie de Castro revealed plans to introduce metal detectors at Elmore Stoutt High School (ESHS) as part of a...
Guyana announces launch of global biodiversity alliance

Guyana asks ICJ to block Venezuela’s elections in disputed Esequibo region

Guyana on Thursday requested that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) order Venezuela to halt its plans to hold elections in the disputed Esequibo...
Haiti international airport

Haiti opens third international airport in Les Cayes

Haiti has officially opened its third international airport, Antoine Simon Airport, in the southwestern city of Les Cayes, offering a secure alternative to the...
Bahamasair denies allegations that millions of dollars missing from its operations in Haiti

Bahamasair flight attendant evades arrest after US$100,000 seized at Cap-Haïtien Airport

Agents from Haiti’s Brigade for the Fight against Drug Trafficking (BLTS) seized more than US$100,000 at Hugo Chavez Cap-Haïtien International Airport on March 1,...
Caribbean women leaders

Caribbean women leaders: Paving the way for a new generation of political influence

Women's political leadership in the Caribbean has a rich and transformative history. From the earliest trailblazers to the current crop of powerful women leading...
Jamaican Government steps in to fund Alexander Bustamante birthday celebrations in Hanover

Jamaica announces members of Sexual Harassment Tribunal

Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has announced the members of the newly established Sexual Harassment Tribunal, which will oversee...
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean expands Artist Discovery Program to highlight Bahamian culture

Royal Caribbean has announced the expansion of its Artist Discovery Program from onboard showcases to onshore experiences, providing a significant platform for Bahamian artists—including...
Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo award

Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo receives leadership award in India

Guyana’s Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has been honored with the Sustainable Development Leadership Award at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2025 in New...
Barbados India

Barbados awards India’s Prime Minister with highest honor to strengthen ties

Barbados has bestowed its highest national honor, the Honorary Freedom of Barbados Award, on India’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, signaling a move to...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
JetBlue

JetBlue extends suspension of flights to Haiti amid ongoing civil unrest

Skip to content