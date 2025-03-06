St. Vincent government officially acquires Balliceaux Island

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines announced on Thursday that Balliceaux Island has officially become part of the nation’s patrimony. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves revealed the move to lawmakers, emphasizing the cultural and historical significance of the island.

The acquisition, finalized as of Wednesday, was made under the Land Acquisition Act, allowing the Governor-General to declare land for public use. In this case, the land on Balliceaux will be preserved as a cultural and historic memorial site.

According to Gonsalves, the Governor-General, acting on the advice of the Cabinet, has declared that the approximately 323-acre island, located in the Grenadines, will be vested in the Crown. This includes all rights to the land, water, and associated privileges.

“The lands shall be vested absolutely in the Crown, and this declaration secures Balliceaux as part of our national patrimony,” Gonsalves stated. “This acquisition will ensure that Balliceaux is preserved for future generations as a symbol of our history.”

Balliceaux Island holds deep historical importance to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, particularly due to its role in the tragic history of the Garifuna and Kalinago peoples. In 1795, over 2,000 Garifuna and Kalinago were exiled to the island by the British, where many perished due to harsh conditions. This event, known as the Balliceaux massacre, is a key part of the region’s colonial history and has long been a site of cultural memory for the Garifuna people.

The acquisition of the island is part of the government’s broader efforts to preserve and honor its cultural heritage. Gonsalves had previously pledged in March 2024 that his government would acquire the island in recognition of its historical significance.

The island is situated about five miles off the southern coast of St. Vincent, in the Caribbean Sea, and is largely uninhabited today. Its rugged terrain, combined with its historical backdrop, makes it a site of both historical and symbolic importance, further emphasizing the government’s dedication to preserving such significant locations within the nation’s patrimony.