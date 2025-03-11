St. Lucia government to develop national migration policy

The St. Lucia government has announced a partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to develop a national migration policy, aimed at strengthening migration management and aligning policies with international best practices.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation, and Diaspora Affairs, is part of a broader project launched earlier this year to ensure migration policies support national development strategies.

Recognizing the critical role of migration in St. Lucia’s socio-economic landscape, the government emphasized that a well-structured policy will help address key areas such as:

Labour market and skill availability

Economic growth

Diaspora engagement

Border management

Social integration

Additionally, the policy will support St. Lucia’s commitments to regional and international agreements, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), particularly SDG 10.7, which promotes safe and well-managed migration, as outlined by the Global Compact for Migration (GCM).

As part of the policy development process, IOM is recruiting a consultant to conduct a comprehensive assessment of St. Lucia’s migration landscape, engage with stakeholders, and draft a policy that tackles migration challenges while leveraging opportunities for national growth.

The government stated that the ideal candidate should have proven experience in policy development, stakeholder engagement, and migration governance, particularly in a Caribbean context.

This initiative marks a significant step in ensuring that St. Lucia’s migration policies are efficient, inclusive, and beneficial to both the country and migrants.