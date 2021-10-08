St Kitts Government Reduces “Vaccination in Place” for Travelers

The St Kitts-Nevis government has reduced the “Vacation in Place” from four to one day for fully vaccinated international air travelers arriving in the twin-island Federation.

It said that within 24 hours upon arrival, travelers staying at their “Travel Approved” tourist accommodation will be tested.

“Upon receipt of a negative RT PCR test, travelers will be able to fully integrate into the Federation, including dining in restaurants, experiencing the vibe at one of the local beach bars on “The Strip,” visiting our unique and one-of-kind attractions, sailing the clear waters, hiking the volcano, shopping our local craft markets or just chilling at one of our beaches,” according to an official statement issued here,.

In May, the government had announced that only fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed entry to the Federation and that exemptions have been put in place for citizens and residents as well as children under the age of 18 accompanying their fully vaccinated parents or guardians.

The government said that a traveler is considered fully vaccinated when two weeks have passed since receiving their second dose of a two-dose vaccine series or two weeks after they have received a single dose vaccine.

The authorities said that the previously announced travel requirements for non-vaccinated travelers are null and void and that proof of vaccination is a scanned copy of the traveler’s official COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

“Upon submission of their vaccination card and completion of their travel authorization form, once verified, international travelers will receive authorization of their vaccination card and a KN number,” the statement said, adding that the traveler must complete the Travel Authorisation Form on the national website, including uploading proof of vaccination and proof of booking at a travel-approved hotel.

The statement said that the travel restrictions for Brazil, India and South Africa remain in place, with people from these destinations denied entry into the Federation.

CMC